Democrats would be better off admitting they are very happy that their little impeachment circus is still going on, even if deep down they know the Senate will acquit Trump because the articles of impeachment they’ve brought forward are just fancier ways of saying, ‘orange man bad.’

And the last time we checked, being an orange man wasn’t a crime.

Ahem.

If you need proof that this whole ‘solemn and serious moment in history’ thing is an act, look no further than this footage of Kamala Harris having a lot of fun and laughing it up and then changing gears when she realizes she’s live on the air.

Kamala Harris laughs it up about impeachment before realizing she's live on the air, then pretends it's a very "solemn and serious moment" in history. pic.twitter.com/U6WSWkofz5 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 16, 2020

She’s such a phony. Both of her faces.

Even Democrats figured that out.

This whole political show has been anything but solemn https://t.co/69Y4NKcfCP — Baltimore Goth 💀🦇 (@baltimoregoth) January 16, 2020

I laughed as hard when @KamalaHarris quit her presidential campaign. — Monika (@MonikaMusing) January 16, 2020

What a farce. This does not end well for our country, no matter the outcome of this impeachment/trial. — Jody Taylor (@JodyTaylor10) January 17, 2020

It says so much about who the Democrats are right now and ain’t none of it good.

She’s a joke. (Just like her presidential run was a joke) — Horn_of_Zeese (@MikeMegisis) January 17, 2020

And not a funny one.

She’s awkward and that is partly why she lost. A big part. Unlikable and awkward when in front of people. — Leesa FL (@leesa_fl) January 17, 2020

I can't stand her laugh!!! And she is faker than my hair color 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CpPRiu1Vhh — Diane Paton (@dianepaton78) January 17, 2020

Wow! This is really going to come back to hurt her campai…. oh wait. — MAGA Mario (@markcstevens14) January 17, 2020

OUCH.

But HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She had that coming.

