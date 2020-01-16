Sean Davis was good enough to send out several tweets illustrating how many times CNN has gotten stories completely wrong, lied, or made complete idiots out of themselves and while we know this isn’t all of them (not seeing the ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’ debacle) the number he pulled that are fairly recent is just ridiculous.

Luckily we think they’re a joke so this only made us laugh but wow … if people in other jobs screwed up this much they’d be unemployed.

Take a gander.

CNN Contributor: Media Mistakes Are Why People Should Trust The Media https://t.co/jiSS9apPJq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

CNN Still Hasn't Corrected False Story On Comey's Classified Memos https://t.co/huB897nCuP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

They don’t call CNN ‘fake news’ for nothin’.

CNN Settles Lawsuit After Defaming Pro-Life Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann https://t.co/KQI36X4vP3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

This is SWEET.

On so many levels.

CNN Falsely Claims Merkel Chose G20 Location To Hurt Trump https://t.co/L0C6vuXVlf — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

*sigh*

Just because everything they do is to hurt Trump doesn’t mean that’s how other people, outlets, organizations, and countries do things.

Nunes Sues CNN For Defamation Following False Vienna Collusion Story https://t.co/knalZci9TH — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Oops.

They’ve been sued a lot.

Did CNN Lie About Ted Cruz Being 'Afraid' To Talk About Guns? https://t.co/jzR8e2mV0w — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Wouldn’t put it past them.

61 Hacks Who Peddled Collusion And Should Never Be Trusted Again https://t.co/MC8ZC5ssJb — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

This is one of our personal faves.

Report: James Clapper Leaked Dossier Briefing To CNN, Lied About It https://t.co/L8VGWmRztx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

John Brennan always looks like he needs to pass gas.

10 Times CNN Told Us An Apple Was A Banana https://t.co/F3fDJdqljO — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

There are 10 other times in this article alone …

CNN Journalism Award Winner Exposed As Massive Fraud https://t.co/0PtdtAnvTB — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

CNN's Favorite Con Artist Indicted For Stealing Stormy Daniels' Book Advance https://t.co/yxDwMMTv6Q — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Remember when Brian Stelter couldn’t stop fanboying over Avenatti?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

CNN's Latest Retraction Is Just The Tip Of The Fake News Iceberg https://t.co/wnDJTj95io — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

CNN Just Published A Fake Quote From Abraham Lincoln https://t.co/MqadwxYczw — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Imagine misquoting Lincoln of all people.

CNN's Chris Cuomo: Saying I Make 'Fake News' Is Just Like A Racial Slur https://t.co/A8shRPVNud — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Didn’t Chris say ‘Fredo’ was a slur too?

Poor Fredo.

Parkland Student: CNN Canceled Me Because I Retweeted Clay Travis https://t.co/lYyRYrS7Lp — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Wow.

Wha????

CNN Cut 540 Words To Frame Trump For 'Favor' He Never Requested https://t.co/XpTKlS0zuF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Did we say wow already?

Yeah.

Ok, wow again.

CNN Botches Basic Gun Fact, Then Refuses To Correct The Error https://t.co/wEEu6pV7uZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Refused to correct it.

CNN is the fakest of the fake.

