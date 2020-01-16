This.

Is.

Awesome.

This editor challenges you NOT to jump up and run around your house yelling, ‘USA! USA! USA!’ after you watch Greg Gutfeld tear into the Democrats and the media over this entire impeachment sham. Because she sorta kinda totally did that a little … but just a little.

Watch this:

GG Speaks For US! pic.twitter.com/uP72D59p8J — Michigan Accomplished (@Ann_marie1231) January 15, 2020

PREACH GREG.

They don’t hate Trump.

They hate you.

Boom.

This is not about impeaching Trump, this is about punishing America for electing someone they didn’t want to be elected.

And the political disaster this entire sham has been proves it.

here's what upset the media sheep today. https://t.co/BwnOI6x4lg — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 16, 2020

Truth hurts.

Greg #Gutfeld is 100% Right on #TheFive The Democrats Hate You America The Democrats are attempting to steal an Election These People are ScumBag Traitors

We will Re-elect #Trump !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/GkmwzF8jVt — Godfrey Hodgeson (@GodfreyHodgeson) January 15, 2020

Trump really should send Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler a thank you card, they’ve done far more for his reelection than he could ever have accomplished on his own.

