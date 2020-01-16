This.

Is.

Awesome.

This editor challenges you NOT to jump up and run around your house yelling, ‘USA! USA! USA!’ after you watch Greg Gutfeld tear into the Democrats and the media over this entire impeachment sham. Because she sorta kinda totally did that a little … but just a little.

Watch this:

PREACH GREG.

Trending

They don’t hate Trump.

They hate you.

Boom.

This is not about impeaching Trump, this is about punishing America for electing someone they didn’t want to be elected.

And the political disaster this entire sham has been proves it.

Truth hurts.

Trump really should send Pelosi, Schiff, and Nadler a thank you card, they’ve done far more for his reelection than he could ever have accomplished on his own.

 

Related:

Because she’s a LIAR? Maggie Haberman gets WAY more than she asks for when questioning why people believe Sanders over Warren

‘He ABSOLUTELY lied’: Victoria Toensing drops massive truth-bomb on Lev Parnas and his interview with Rachel Maddow

Queen of Conspiracies Rachel Maddow conveniently ‘forgets’ to ask Lev Parnas about his 2018 indictment that contradicts his WHOLE story (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsgreg gutfeldimpeachmentmediaTrump