As Twitchy readers know, Ilhan Omar is indeed being investigated by the FBI, ICE, and the Department of Education. So her timing on whining about Trump stepping down over the GAO report is HILARIOUS. Does this mean she’ll be stepping down as well? And gosh, Obama was also found to have broken the law by the same group, he didn’t step down.

She really is clueless:

GAO says Trump violated the law. A Trump associate said Trump “knew exactly what was going on.” Ukraine is investigating whether he surveilled his own Ambassador. Any other president would have resigned by now. Donald Trump and all who have been implicated must step down. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 16, 2020

Implicated? Hrm.

Then Ilhan should definitely step down.

Serio.

On Jeopardy, not one single contestant recognized Schiff from a photo and clues. The American people are bored with your Party’s incessant histrionics. Please simmer down. — I Have Questions (@LassFromSC) January 16, 2020

The American people have been ready to move on from all of this nonsense since before it started. But Democrats have really and truly screwed up so they need all of this to have something to run on this year. Yes, it’s exhausting and likely only hurting their efforts but here we are.

I'm not sure someone suffering not only an ignorance of our processes, political history and laws, along with what appear to be delusional fantasies should be in Congress. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) January 16, 2020

We’re not sure someone who allegedly married her brother for immigration reasons should be in Congress.

Sorry, not sorry.

That's not how our political system works or our legal system for that matter. Accusation ≠ Conviction In the United States, a prosecutor must prove guilt. It's not the defendant's obligation to prove his innocence. — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) January 16, 2020

They’ve been screeching for years now that Trump has to prove his innocence.

Scary, right?

You clown GAO Says The Obama Administration Broke The Law In The Bowe Bergdahl Prisoner Swaphttps://t.co/nB1pTsdNoB — mallen (@mallen2010) January 16, 2020

Clown.

Except she’s not funny haha, she’s funny annoying.

Oops.

HEY, that’s a Twitchy article. WINNING!

You should resign now. — Richard Robinson (@richrobby) January 16, 2020

Totally.

Actions speak louder than words, Ilhan.

Spoiler alert: Mitch still has the votes and there's not a single thing anyone can do about that. You're not gonna love the final season of The Impeachment. — Henrik Andersson (@ha1331) January 16, 2020

They are gonna hate how this circus ends.

You've been implicated a lot of times, is your resignation forthcoming? — George Paschall (@GeorgePaschall) January 16, 2020

“Any other President” except Obama pic.twitter.com/hWiHgFJAzp — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) January 16, 2020

Then why havent you stepped down and resigned? #hypocrite — Nathanb 🇺🇸 Iran Just Wants Freedom (@Nathanb5280) January 16, 2020

Because reasons!

Look in the mirror — Black Stang. (@woody_61953) January 16, 2020

Thinking maybe, just maaaaaybe, Ilhan should sit this one out.

