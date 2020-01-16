When will John Brennan figure out it’s time for him to sit down and shut up? We suppose he’s desperate to spin things knowing that AG Barr is looking into the origin of the Russia investigation (among other things), but he made a real nob of himself on Rachel Maddow babbling about the famous Zelensky note.

On MSNBC tonight, I mistakenly said Trump wrote note, released by House yesterday, saying “get Zelensky to announce Biden investigation.” It was written by Les Parnas, who told Rachel Maddow today in explosive interview everything he did was known & directed by Giuliani & Trump. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 16, 2020

Les Parnas.

He can’t even get his name right.

But sure, everyone should take this a-hole seriously.

LOL

*Lev Parnas / not Les — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 16, 2020

Right.

So you lied… how's that different than normal? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 16, 2020

Ding ding ding.

It wasnt an Explosive Interview…nobody watches her anymore. — Alyson Frost (@AlysonJFrost) January 16, 2020

That’s not true. She has at least a few dozen fanatics who desperately cling to the notion that Hillary Clinton can still be the president who watch her.

Famous for lying.

And Parnas is going to court for lying.

We’re seeing a theme here.

He’s a crack investigator, isn’t he? 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/kKYuTaK291 — April 📷 Mama Bear 🐻⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Apri1nParis) January 16, 2020

So you're saying you reported FAKE NEWS on MSNBC?? Wow, that never happens. 🤣😂🤣 — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 16, 2020

That’s so rare!

Comrade Brennan, don’t forget the explosive evidence Len found just this morning. Wow, these guys are sunk! pic.twitter.com/KM6PPSxSI8 — Austere Media Scholar (@bell315159) January 16, 2020

Whoa, there’s some seriously legit evidence.

You spelled "purposely" wrong. — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) January 16, 2020

…and you cannot think of any reason why he might want to say something like that can you? — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) January 16, 2020

Lying scum — fultilticus inQuisitorious (@Inquisitor1124) January 16, 2020

Never in history have ex-CIA heads turned into talking heads, undermining current administrations. Brennan, you are immoral and disgusting. STHU. — BoomStryker (@BoomStryker) January 16, 2020

Seriously.

Brit Hume came in with a perfect mic drop:

This whole damn thing, from Russia to Ukraine, has been sloppy.

