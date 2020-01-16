It’s like Maggie Haberman hasn’t been paying attention to anything Elizabeth Warren has said or done in the past near-decade. She can’t seem to figure out why people believe Bernie Sanders over Fauxcahontas …

Why is the automatic assumption that her version is wrong? Just curious. https://t.co/Ra8qZVLfoJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2020

Just curious.

For real?

See why we think she’s not been paying attention?

Ok, Maggie, here’s why …

She lied and said she was Native American on her job application to Harvard. She also likely lied about being discriminated against for being pregnant, telling two totally different stories. She just…lies. https://t.co/Qc046sE03N — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 16, 2020

Elizabeth Warren lied about her own heritage to take advantage of systems and programs meant to support Native Americans. She’s lied about being discriminated against for being pregnant, she’s lied about being told a woman couldn’t win the Senate in 2012 …

She lied about her kids going to public school. Forgot that one. — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 16, 2020

She’s a liar.

She’s been caught several times so why wouldn’t people believe Bernie over her?

I think mostly because of her well-earned reputation, unlike Bernie, as someone who makes up stories, including major ones about her ethnicity and career and what not. Like, all of her nicknames are based around this trait. Probably that. https://t.co/ViBg6WDwYl — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 16, 2020

Yeah, probably that.

A woman who famously lied about her heritage, her grandparents, her parents, her employers, her kids, and even her recipes would never fabricate an unbelievable story about her political opponent weeks before an election. https://t.co/8fYJJ04YEu — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 16, 2020

Seems like a pretty simple thing to figure out, Maggie.

Just sayin’.

Do you not remember she was caught just a few weeks ago lying about her kids going to public school? — RussiaGate Was Fake! SpyGate Is Real! ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@drawandstrike) January 16, 2020

She lies often, I assume she's lying about this. She's Native American, she lied about her children attending public schools, about her father being a janitor, about being fired for being pregnant, plagiarized her PowWow cookbook. She couldn't afford college, but she could…🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/h0R1ZmmIob — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) January 16, 2020

She also lied to a woman about sending her kids to public school. Remember that video clip? She has a history of lying. — Nancy (@SameOldNancy) January 16, 2020

Yeah, I'm sure it's totally organic that this story just happened to drop the day before the debate…while she's trailing in the polls. Plus she's been so honest up till now, amirite? — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) January 16, 2020

Well, she's not Native American for one. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 16, 2020

Why do you presume a known liar isn't lying "this time?" Even her brother calls her a liar. — Terry (@IrishTea1) January 16, 2020

Cuz she lies. Often. — I want to get Prof Karlan a Peloton (@ATxFellow) January 16, 2020

Could be a demonstratable pattern of lying, proven through objective facts. Just throwing out that if her history is rife with absurd lies and duplicity, maybe the assumption should be she's full of horse puckey. 🤷‍♂️ — Jack, The Zealous Listener (@listener_t) January 16, 2020

Because Warren is a lying liar who lies. 🤷‍♂️ — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) January 16, 2020

‘Nuff said.

