It’s like Maggie Haberman hasn’t been paying attention to anything Elizabeth Warren has said or done in the past near-decade. She can’t seem to figure out why people believe Bernie Sanders over Fauxcahontas …

Just curious.

For real?

See why we think she’s not been paying attention?

Ok, Maggie, here’s why …

Elizabeth Warren lied about her own heritage to take advantage of systems and programs meant to support Native Americans. She’s lied about being discriminated against for being pregnant, she’s lied about being told a woman couldn’t win the Senate in 2012 …

She’s a liar.

She’s been caught several times so why wouldn’t people believe Bernie over her?

Yeah, probably that.

Seems like a pretty simple thing to figure out, Maggie.

Just sayin’.

‘Nuff said.

 

