It’s like the Left hasn’t been paying attention for the past several YEARS. They’re just now figuring out Elizabeth Warren is a liar and a fake? How could they have missed her DNA debacle after spending decades lying about her heritage as a Native American to milk the system and take advantage of programs meant to benefit an actual minority group?

People, they don’t call her Fauxcahontas for nothin’.

Seems ‘smearing’ Bernie Sanders and lying about him making sexist comments is what it took to finally get their attention … took ’em long enough.

#RefundWarren

Act Blue is literally at max capacity from people asking for refunds of their Warren donations…on the eve of the last debate before Iowa. She was already in deep trouble, but the desperate & disgusting lying & smearing was unexpected. Karma works fast sometimes. — Pat the Berner🌹 (@PatTheBerner) January 14, 2020

Not fast enough. She’s spent years telling lies about her heritage and even her family history and most recently she even claimed ‘people’ told her a woman couldn’t win a Senate seat for her state … in 2012.

#RefundWarren

Even the Bernie-hating Washington Post refutes Warren's story. Goodbye Warren. pic.twitter.com/A6ShB9gojL — Pat the Berner🌹 (@PatTheBerner) January 14, 2020

They supported her other lies, the ones that exploited minorities and women, but lying about the old socialist was a bridge too far.

K.

#RefundWarren

Peter Daou is scolding Warren. Nate Silver says it's obvious Warren leaked the story. The Washington Post, that famously ran 16 hit-pieces against Bernie in 16 hours, is reporting that two people refute Warren's story. Jesus. Bernie's gonna win isn't he? pic.twitter.com/QaCC93wxs8 — Nate's Liver – Commentary (@SilERabbit) January 14, 2020

Not Peter Daou!

Twitter is a bloodbath right now. It has been all day tbh. @ewarren you really shouldn’t have done what you did. That story wasn’t even remotely true of Bernie himself and for you to fundraisers off of it— ugh. #RefundWarren is trending and I understand why. Shameful. — Keith Rubino (@KeithARubino) January 14, 2020

I would tweet #RefundWarren but I never donated to her lol She betrayed us in 2016 and voted to increase the military budget I knew she wasn't our friend — Barack Obama is a Joe Manchin Democrat (@FlyThaiMMA) January 14, 2020

Senator Warren, I am a Bernie supporter and have strongly advocated for you with my fellow Bernie volunteers and in my club. I am deeply disappointed in your statement today. You could have set this aside and gotten back to the issues. I’m requesting a #RefundWarren. pic.twitter.com/nIrV5ybf6x — Bernie Supporters Are Nice and Smart (@brianpmangan) January 14, 2020

#RefundWarren This has to be the best hashtag I have seen so far. Idiots throw their hard-earned money at a lying politician (but I repeat myself), then demand a refund when said politician does something they don't like.

Suck. It. Up. Buttercups. Your money is gone. #Buhbye — 🐧K Penguin Knees 🐧 (@KneesPenguin) January 14, 2020

Donating to a liar and then acting surprised when she lies.

Gotta love the modern-day Left.

Woke up to #RefundWarren trending. Good to see that people aren’t buying her bullshit. pic.twitter.com/jtTpU30oGM — Nunya Biznass 🔥🌹 (@NunyaBiznass462) January 14, 2020

All the Bernie Bros making #RefundWarren… 🤦‍♂️ Y’all cost us the election last time around, are you really gonna do it again? — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 14, 2020

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

#RefundWarren is trending because apparently @ewarren said something about #Bernie that wasn't true. What exactly will it take for the left in this country to get this one simple truth. Elizabeth Warren is a liar. Have you NOT heard about her faking American Indian heritage? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 14, 2020

So #RefundWarren is trending and people want their money back because they are JUST NOW discovering that fauxcohauntas is a liar? You people really are stupid. — Pixie ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) January 14, 2020

They’ve known. They’ve just been ok with the lies for the ‘greater good’, or whatever that means.

This is fun though, right?

#EatingTheirOwn

