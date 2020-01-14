Nancy Pelosi is trying really hard to pretend the House did their job when working on the articles of impeachment around Trump, but anyone who has been paying any attention to this mess knows this is a bunch of malarky. From whining about McConnell not allowing an unbiased trial (funny, right?) to babbling nonstop about how the Senate should call more witnesses (that they chose not to), she’s really all-in on making it seem like it’s the Senate’s fault when Trump is acquitted.

Remember, she didn’t want to impeach Trump in the first place but she gave in and now she’s having to ‘fix it’ for the Democrats.

As Brit Hume points out, this is not working in her favor:

Since when has a “fair trial” required that prosecutors be able to call witnesses whom they’ve never interviewed and thus have no idea what the witnesses will say? Witnesses, by the way, they declined to subpoena during their investigation. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 13, 2020

What Nancy really means when she says ‘fair trial’ is, ‘ Do it my way so Americans don’t see what a crappy and partisan job we did in the House.’

This purely political impeachment should be treated like a frivolous lawsuit and dismissed with prejudice. — Politicatsayz (@politicatsayz) January 13, 2020

It’s not. House Democrats ENDED there #ImpeachmentHesrings without going to Court to force the witnesses they wanted. Game over. Republicans have no reason to help them! — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) January 13, 2020

But their vapid base doesn’t seem to know that, so they’ll keep pretending this is somehow on McConnell.

And that same vapid base will eat it up with a spoon because orange man bad.

Since November 8, 2016 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 14, 2020

Or even before that.

This is what happens when justice gives way to political theatre. One side abdicates its responsibility to prosecute a case in the House & the other side capitalizes on it in the Senate by demonstrating equally irresponsibility. In the real world, they'd all be looking for jobs. — TJ O'Hara (@tjohara2012) January 13, 2020

Political theatre is exactly what this is.

And a gold star for using the correct form of theatre here.

A fair trial requires a disclosure of all witnesses ahead of time. — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 14, 2020

Someone should tell Nancy.

