As Twitchy reported, Stephen King accidentally outed himself as ‘not all that woke’ with a tweet about diversity and art. As you can imagine it did not play well with his progressive, Lefty, Liberal followers so here we are, watching the Master or Horror backpedal after being called out.

But he just said he doesn’t consider matters of diversity in art.

Which is it, Stephen?

Guess Stephen decided he didn’t want to get canceled after all.

Heh.

Trending

Tweet stupid things, win stupid prizes. Especially with THAT crowd.

And he’s still not making a whole lot of friends.

Yup, Stephen was pestered into backpedaling. Huzzah for social justice and the cancel culture.

Uh-huh.

 

