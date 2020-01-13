People get angry on the road.

This is just a fact of living in a busy country with lots and lot of cars and being in traffic can make the sanest person a little nutty.

But it’s rare we see something like this and it’s been recorded.

Watch (note, this has got some serious language in it so if you are in a public place you might want to put your earbuds/headphones on):

Crazy Angry Karen!!🤯 💢Lanuage💢🔊 pic.twitter.com/V4pmwulHqG — The Infamous El Guapo 🇺🇲 (@elguapo64) January 12, 2020

Granted, this woman could be in on the joke and this could be a faked incident (social media is sadly built on plenty of fake videos) but admit it, when she yells at the guy in front of her about his ‘Christian bumper sticker’ and wishes cancer on his kids you envisioned every frothy-mouthed angry Lefty you’ve argued with on Twitter or Facebook.

The Democrat, filmed in it's habitat. Going through it's daily release of psychosis into the atmosphere. https://t.co/PAdGMLgs7D — TugboatPhil (@TugboatPhil) January 13, 2020

Psychosis is putting it nicely.

This. Is. Hilarious. She is every Lefty I have ever fought with on Twitter. 😂 https://t.co/2h7RXeceN7 — The 🐰 FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 13, 2020

Yeah, that’s this editor’s tweet and we traditionally do not include them BUT the responses are just too funny:

That was so funny I had to watch it four times. Thanks for the morning laugh! — Mark Gess (@MarkGess) January 13, 2020

And now a quick clip from ‘Back to the Future 6 with Greta Thurnberg’ — CJ (@cmonbuddyreally) January 13, 2020

Want to bet she has one of these bumper stickers? pic.twitter.com/s4P27BQNHK — 📌FemMilVet📌 (@femmilvet) January 13, 2020

Definitely possible.

I may have been married to her at one time. — Brad Staggs on Mojo 5-0 (@realBradStaggs) January 13, 2020

I'm quite certain I dated this woman..

😳 — Don't Try Civic Sparring with Me (@Rabbi224) January 13, 2020

Question is, and I'm sincere, is this the 254 follower with #ImpeachTheMF #FBR socialist, pronoun chick or a Blue Check writer for Vox Media? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 13, 2020

Fair question.

We’re going to go with the 254 #ImpeachTheMF socialist.

She has to be Trigglypuff's mom! pic.twitter.com/5bMmD4Doao — Beyond My Purview ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🍸 (@OverpaidA) January 13, 2020

Cousin maybe?

Damn, that’s psychotic. — 𝖂𝖔𝖊𝖑𝖋 𝕯𝖎𝖊𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖈𝖍 (@Woelf20) January 13, 2020

Have you seen the Left lately?

