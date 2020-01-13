OMG EVERYONE, RUN FOR YOUR LIVES! THERE WERE NOT ONE BUT TWO WARM DAYS IN JANUARY!!!

The horror!

Or, you know, the weather.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t waste any time conveniently pretending weather is climate change (even though climate change fanatics constantly tell us otherwise) to push her silly little agenda.

So support socialism and the Green New Deal to keep crops from dying and food costing more … or something.

Then she cited an article from the Washington Post.

She’ll have to forgive us if we can’t take that outlet or that article seriously.

It’s called weather, AOC. It changes … even during the season sometimes.

Or how panicked they were a year ago when it was ‘unseasonably cold’.

Whatever they can blame on climate change …

Only when they’re arguing against it.

Silly.

BUT WE’RE ALL GOING TO DIE, MAN.

HA HA HA HA HA

It is the Democrat way.

 

