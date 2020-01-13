The Trump administration might as well come clean about the secret coded message they were sending their evil supporters when they tweeted out this photo of the first snow at the White House considering when they tweeted the pic is WASN’T SNOWING. MUAHAHAHAHAHA!

Luckily Vox’s Aaron Rupar was on the case and while he said he didn’t want to go full-blown Alex Jones, he went there.

I don’t want to sound like Alex Jones here but is this some sort of secret communication? Racking my brain to make any sort of sense of this. It nearly hit 70 degrees in DC today. https://t.co/aLwOz5HKVD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2020

It’s about making fun of the snowflakes on the Left.

It’s a racist dog whistle.

It’s a dandruff joke about Amy Klobuchar eating salad with a comb.

It’s a reminder to Putin to send more vodka.

…

IT’S A DAMN PICTURE taken earlier this month of the first snow, ya’ nob.

That is because the photo was taken on January 7th (a day that is not today) — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) January 13, 2020

It appears that the Press Corps both

lacks an understanding of verb tense

and freely publishes wishful thinking. — Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Cheese Grater (@Harry_Bergeron) January 13, 2020

Me outside when it’s snowing: pic.twitter.com/4YbpbEfQjo — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) January 13, 2020

This is a type Russian propaganda technique to make people question their own reality. This is not an accident. — ResistanceRules (@ResistanceRules) January 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

OMG, thought this was a joke at first but SHE MEANS IT.

Wow.

I'm so sorry this is happening to you — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) January 13, 2020

You make Alex Jones seem sane. — David O'Connell (@dangerdaveoc) January 13, 2020

Oof.

Snow comes in winter.

Winter now is the first word in “Winter is coming.”

GoT is all about the pursuit of power.

Trump has power like the Lannister family. It’s all coming together! — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) January 13, 2020

Hey man, you’re starting to sound like Alex Jones. Hope everything else is okay. Hang in there. -Will — Will Estes (@WilliamAEstes) January 13, 2020

Trump uses Twitter like a laser pointer. He points it to and fro and the press follow the little red dot like kittens. That's all. Don't read any more into it. — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) January 13, 2020

He's playing you like a fiddle — Tony J (@stonyjbc) January 13, 2020

He’s playing them all like a fiddle.

Yup.

