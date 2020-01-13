When we see photographs like this, of brave women taking their headcovers off and openly protesting the Iranian government, we are just in awe. In America, our protesters throw hissy fits over free healthcare and college, and because ‘orange man bad,’ so it’s heartening to see real bravery from people who really have something to fight for.

Keep it up.

Richard Grenell chimed in:

These Iranian women are the real warriors, not a bunch of angry broads in pink vagina hats screeching about abortion and whining because Hillary lost. Women’s March, take note, this is how it’s done.

That would be a good trade.

Amen, amen.

Indeed.

#WeStandWithTheIranianPeople

 

