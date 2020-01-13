When we see photographs like this, of brave women taking their headcovers off and openly protesting the Iranian government, we are just in awe. In America, our protesters throw hissy fits over free healthcare and college, and because ‘orange man bad,’ so it’s heartening to see real bravery from people who really have something to fight for.

The women in #Tahran are leading the iranian revolution…. Keep it up brave ladies pic.twitter.com/xZp40EtGpp — Asaad Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) January 12, 2020

Keep it up.

Richard Grenell chimed in:

Amazing. These women are warriors. https://t.co/HKGUyuu5ig — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 12, 2020

These Iranian women are the real warriors, not a bunch of angry broads in pink vagina hats screeching about abortion and whining because Hillary lost. Women’s March, take note, this is how it’s done.

I’m so Proud & Grateful —- Amazing, Bold, Courageous Iranian girls & woman ♥️👩🏻💪🏻 Kodus to YOU — Baharak (@Baharak_Irani) January 12, 2020

In the US protesters cover their faces, in Iran they dare to bare them. — J Edgar Hoover’s NSA Database (@RichardTibbetts) January 12, 2020

Sir, can we start a diplomatic mission to trade them for our feminists? — Rick Denu (@rick_denu) January 12, 2020

That would be a good trade.

Praying for their safety!🙏 — Jesus Grace (@Graceerya718) January 12, 2020

May God protect them. — Jean Terry (@JeanTer82510682) January 12, 2020

Amen, amen.

They have photos of the 70's. They know they once were free. — Madame Queen (@annbellipanni) January 12, 2020

They dont even wear hijab anymore. BRAVE!! — tchyntia – Text TRUMP to 88022 🗯 (@tchyntia) January 12, 2020

Great women💙 — ali2019 (@alii2078) January 12, 2020

Indeed.

#WeStandWithTheIranianPeople

