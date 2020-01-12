Buck Sexton summed up the media’s crap behavior when it comes to covering what has happened in Iran this past week, including the killing of a POS terrorist and now the Iranian protests, and he did it in one perfect tweet.

Tell ’em, Buck.

They’d rather pretend ‘orange man bad’ than acknowledge that was has happened (and is happening) in Iran is a big deal. Or, as VP Biden once said on a hot mic, ‘A big f**king deal.’ If Obama had accomplished this they’d be covering it nonstop but since it’s Trump … crickets.

They care, as long as the story fits their narrative.

Trending

That was pretty damn awful.

They’ll pretend it was somehow Obama who pulled it off.

On this story and on so many others.

Yup.

 

