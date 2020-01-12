This was embarrassing for the Left on so many levels. From Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman thinking Frank Luntz’s story about Trump was true to Nick Bilton not only sharing it on Twitter but putting sirens around it like it was REALLY important … HOOboy.

🚨 On Inside the Hive this week @gabrielsherman tells this short hilarious and sad story about Trump that pretty much sums up his presidency. 🚨 https://t.co/wCWIPNRYO1 pic.twitter.com/Nv6EpUo01J — Nick Bilton (@nickbilton) January 10, 2020

You know they were sipping their soy-chai-matcha-lattes or whatever with their little pinkies in the air giggling about how stupid the president is while patting themselves on the backs for being super smart and stuff. Thankfully, Frank was more than happy to set the record straight and make them all look like the silly, gossipping, harpies they really are.

I’ve been telling this joke at parties for years, and @GabrielSherman is the first person to think it was real. That’s what happens when the media wants to spin anything as “Orange Man bad!” Gonna be a long 5 more years… 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/t0eK70h3jQ — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 11, 2020

Or, ORANGE MAN STUPID.

Nick wasn’t happy with Frank (Nick is clearly the one with no sense of humor):

You tell a story to a reporter that is 100% plausible given how close you are to the White House and, when he relays it, you call it spin? Sounds more like you’ve been making fun of Trump for “years” and you’re scared he might find out this time and shut you out (again). — Nick Bilton (@nickbilton) January 11, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

How dare people tell jokes?!?

If I was scared, I wouldn’t post half the tweets I do. Ask anyone who has been to any of my speeches or public gatherings in the past 3 years, and they’ll recognize that joke. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 11, 2020

And as these things often do, this spread like wildfire as other ‘serious minds’ on the Left took the ‘joke’ and ran with it because OMG, look how stupid Trump is.

TEE-HEE.

I don’t know who needs to hear this but Genius doesn’t start with J https://t.co/FrFFyqP1OU — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 11, 2020

We know, you’re shocked Molly fell for it.

Heh.

They’re all falling for it 😂 https://t.co/IvHe1f2c3f — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) January 11, 2020

She’s implying Frank is backtracking on his story BUT if she bothered to look at his timeline she’d realize how silly she looks doubling down …

And of course, they ran with this. We could start a rumor that Trump doesn’t know his Left from his Right and by noon today, the Left would have it trending. They are obsessed with hating him, which is really sad when you think about it because really their hatred just ends up giving him more attention.

Like when the media helped elect him in 2016.

They learned nothing.

I love how your response is yeah I make fun of the president being an idiot all the time how dare you insult him — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 11, 2020

So mad.

I'm sorry you humiliated yourself. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 11, 2020

We are too.

More like "orange man stupid," which is true. He regularly says things that are stupider than this. — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 11, 2020

Trying to save face … failing to save face.

There, there. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 11, 2020

So desperate to dunk on Trump they end up dunking on themselves.

Always.

Womp-womp.

