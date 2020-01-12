If there is anyone on Twitter right now who needs to stop tweeting about Iran (and maybe just in general) it’s creative writer and former Obama bro, Ben Rhodes. Sure, he is trying desperately to save face now that Trump’s actions have proven just how BAD the Iran Nuclear Deal really was while making the entire Obama administration look like terrorist enablers but enough is enough.

With the amount of abuse he’s taking every time he tweets you’d think the guy would take a hint.

Nope.

The travel ban that includes countries Obama selected.

Ben. Dude. Bruh. Take the hint.

Oof.

Gosh, this isn’t going so hot for Ben … or for his boss.

And Ben can’t STAND it.

 

