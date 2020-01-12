Once again, Techno Fog tweeted information in a must-read thread that we all know the mainstream media will ignore. Just when you think the news about what the FBI pulled with the Trump campaign couldn’t get any worse, this info on FBI Agent Joe Pientka comes out.

Look at this:

Scrubbed him from their site.

Wow, they’re really working hard to ‘protect’ FBI Agent Joe Pientka. Wonder why.

Trending

The moved him a long, long, long way away.

Hrm.

This just gets worse and worse.

And it feels like Republicans just do less and less about it.

So they’re protecting a liar.

Color us shocked.

Get on it, Senator Graham!

 

Related:

‘My GOD you’re an idiot’: Ben Rhodes shares how he thinks America ‘should help the Iranian people’ and it does NOT go well

‘INCONVENIENT for some’: Yashar Ali’s thread highlights the stunning hypocrisy of prominent Liberals ignoring #IranProtests2020

Now, THIS was embarrassing: Frank Luntz’s ‘joke’ proves the Left will fall for ANYTHING as long as they think it makes Trump look bad

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIFBI Agent Joe PientkaFISATrump