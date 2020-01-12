Once again, Techno Fog tweeted information in a must-read thread that we all know the mainstream media will ignore. Just when you think the news about what the FBI pulled with the Trump campaign couldn’t get any worse, this info on FBI Agent Joe Pientka comes out.

Look at this:

FBI Agent Joe Pientka – who lied the FISA Court and later interviewed Flynn – was promoted and moved to the SF area AFTER the FBI learned of serious problems in his FISA application. The SF FBI Field Office has scrubbed him from their site. See screengrabs below. pic.twitter.com/sgPHbcF0tM — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 12, 2020

Scrubbed him from their site.

Wow, they’re really working hard to ‘protect’ FBI Agent Joe Pientka. Wonder why.

Public records reflect that Pientka relocated from DC to SF in the summer of 2019, after which he was listed as a SF Field Office Ass't Special Agent in Charge. This was a year after the DOJ notified the FISA Court of *some* (but not all) of his FISA deficiencies in July 2018 pic.twitter.com/b68lBTH4rv — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 12, 2020

The moved him a long, long, long way away.

Hrm.

Pientka was moved from DC once the IG Report was finishing up. Putting this into context – the FBI/Wray has been keeping Pientka from the public spotlight and Congressional inquiry since 2018. The FBI is certainly interested in taking care of Pientka. The reasons are apparent. pic.twitter.com/xmHPOw8vpg — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 12, 2020

This just gets worse and worse.

And it feels like Republicans just do less and less about it.

Now FBI Manager Pientka's lies and omissions to the FISC were material – and made under penalty of perjury. He knew the dossier was fraudulent. He knew of witness denials. He lied about its accuracy. pic.twitter.com/IkVwRjqSEe — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 12, 2020

So they’re protecting a liar.

Color us shocked.

Senate Republicans need to start hearings. Bring these guys in. Put them under oath. This is on @LindseyGrahamSC Tell Graham spokesman @KevinDBishop — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 12, 2020

Get on it, Senator Graham!

