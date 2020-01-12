If Ilhan Omar had any self-awareness at all she would realize how bad the optics are of her spending the past week basically siding with Iran and against America.

I am a child of war. I know what the toll of it looks like. The trauma of war will never leave me. If I don’t speak up for the children who would be displaced from conflict with Iran, who will? pic.twitter.com/W1GCExaFbT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 11, 2020

Psst … Ilhan, you’re a U.S. representative.

Act like it.

Trish Regan gave Ilhan a reality-check to end all reality-checks:

What about OUR children? What about our military’s mothers and fathers defending America overseas that Iran HAS killed or WANTS to kill? Do American kids no longer matter in a delusional world? https://t.co/CLgLT60dRq — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) January 11, 2020

‘What about our military’s mothers and fathers defending America overseas that Iran has killed and WANTS to kill?’ Yeah, Ilhan, what about America’s kids? We get it, she has this really important, ‘Trump bad’ narrative to push but at this point, all she’s really doing is making herself look worse.

Pray remind us Ilhan Omar, 9-11 was caused by what forces?

Oh, that's right, Islamist terrorists… — Pro1stAmendment+ (@Pro1stAmendment) January 12, 2020

But Iran was just being an innocent country doing innocent stuff … not funding, supporting, and enabling terrorists or anything. TRUMP BAD!

Iran just killed dozens because some ayatollah didn't close the airspace to civilian aircraft. — The Montreal Phil (@libphil_) January 11, 2020

Excuse me @IlhanMN, your self-righteousness is appalling! Both my grandfathers were killed in the French Indochina War. My mother lost everything as a child. I had 5 members of my family fighting in Vietnam. I was there for 5 years. The War remains with me today. I love USA. — Alphonse-Louis Vinh (@alphonselouis) January 11, 2020

Amen.

What this lady is all about is victimhood. She has no “WE” word in her vocabulary. She forgets there are millions of American’s victims of the War on Terror. Soldiers, family members of soldiers and others. The twin towers and its aftermath. Berruit, Teheran. — Frank E (@FrankEKing) January 11, 2020

Seems like she should represent her constituents not some middle eastern group — James Papai (@swksoc) January 11, 2020

You’d think?

Let’s hope her constituents have been paying attention and realize she has no intention of serving on their behalf.

Exactly 💯aren’t ppl in our government suppose to back America and Americans 1st .. If they do not !! Why are they in government 💯 — Susan liberatore (@SusanTomasello) January 12, 2020

Indeed.

Yes, she always speaks from the enemy's perspective. Unbelievable. — Gonzalo Bernal (@bernalgonzalo) January 11, 2020

Not all that unbelievable, anymore.

Sadly.

Related:

ABC News (you know, the outlet that buried the Epstein story) posts their Trump/Iran approval poll and it BACKFIRES bigly

Now, THIS was embarrassing: Frank Luntz’s ‘joke’ proves the Left will fall for ANYTHING as long as they think it makes Trump look bad

‘I know for a FACT Obama admin sent letters directly TO Soleimani’: Michael Doran blows the whistle BIG TIME on John Kerry and Iran (wow!)