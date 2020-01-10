Seems Mitch McConnell signing a measure that would have dismissed Trump’s impeachment without the articles if Nancy Pelosi didn’t turn them over within a certain amount of time got her attention.

BREAKING: @SpeakerPelosi says in letter to House Dems that a resolution to transmit impeachment articles to Senate and appoint managers will be brought to House floor next week — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 10, 2020

Nice try, Nancy.

Although to be honest, every day she withholds those articles is another gift to the Trump campaign.

I guess she watched CNN again — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) January 10, 2020

Good ol’ John #Watergate Dean.

Or was it Laurence Tribe?

She’s caving. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) January 10, 2020

Caved.

Yes.

Just in time to call Senators back before the Iowa Caucus. She is a master strategist they say. 😂😂😂 — D Mac- (@dougm7914) January 10, 2020

So she held onto the articles just long enough to screw over Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

ACES.

The "Are You REALLY Sure We Want To Do This Act of 2020" — pcoastfool (@pcoastfool) January 10, 2020

HA!

Perfect.

She caved, as expected. What an awful leader. — Dylan (@gallagdy) January 10, 2020

What an awful impeachment.

