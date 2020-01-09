Rep. Doug Collins went on with Lou Dobbs and said quite bluntly and without apology what so many Americans have been thinking as they’ve watched the Democrats’ abhorrent reaction to the death of terrorist, Soleimani. Imagine hating the president SO MUCH that you can’t admit this man, responsible for thousands and thousands of dead people, was a bad guy and Trump did the right thing.

We live in sad and infuriating political times.

Watch:

Doug Collins: Democrats are "in love with terrorists, we see that they mourn Soleimani more than they mourn our gold star families." pic.twitter.com/hUIZVl2t3h — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 9, 2020

He’s right.

And it’s all because they don’t like the president.

No amount of shrieking or calling Doug horrible or awful or disrespectful will change what we’ve been seeing not only from actual, elected Democrats but from the Left in general. Michael Moore, anyone? Jayapal accusing Trump of ‘recklessly assassinating’ him? Omar claiming she has PTSD now? Not one of them admitting or acknowledging just how evil and dangerous Soleimani really was.

Speaking of shrieking, the Left reacted to Doug as they usually do when called out on their behavior because ultimately the truth hurts:

@RepDougCollins is a craven, shameless liar. That people like him represent the GOP is the major reason I'm a former Republican. — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) January 9, 2020

Except he’s not a liar.

Seems Steve is very focused on making sure people know he’s a former Republican …

Absolutely insane. The lies are just awful! I’m a moderate independent who’ll NEVER again vote R unless it swings back to sanity, intelligence, truth and normalcy. — We Are Better Than This (@Agility_Fan) January 9, 2020

It’s like none of them have been on Twitter or watching any of the media, at all.

The GOP is no longer FOR anything positive. They are only about being in power and being against Democrats. — Groots (@GretaGroots) January 9, 2020

No, they were positively for killing an evil man terrorizing the Middle East for decades.

Me: Republicklans are terrorists. We see that they murder without provocation and their Dear Leader denigrates gold star families. — A lot of people are saying, though…… (@livingvalley1) January 9, 2020

Anything to paint Trump as the bad guy, even if that means crapping all over their own country.

This editor just doesn’t get it.

Doug Collins is likely a Russian asset today. — Grandma Anti-Trumper 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@Carolyn81933632) January 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOboy.

Doug Collins: is an asshole. — Benjamin Byron Davis (@Tooda) January 9, 2020

As we said, the truth hurts.