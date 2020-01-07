Nikki Haley went on with Hannity and absolutely dropped the Democrats for their pathetic reaction to the death of Soleimani, a monster responsible for the slaughter of thousands of innocents in several countries over several decades. Seems she’s noticed a theme throughout all of their messaging, especially Democrats running for president.

Watch:

To see my full interview discussing Iran with @seanhannity tonight:https://t.co/WPzzoBOVhi — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

Imagine mourning the death of a terrorist because to admit he was a bad man would mean giving credit to Trump for doing something right.

And they think we’re all too stupid to see it.

They’re wrong, of course. As usual.

Nikki Haley just nailed it on Hannity: You don’t see China, Russia or other countries speaking out and mourning Iran terrorist Solemani. The only ones publicly speaking out are Democrats and Dem presidential candidates. Makes ya think… — Kambree Kawahine Koa – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) January 7, 2020

It does indeed make ya’ think.

The final analysis : The Democrats are more dangerous to this country than any other foreign country or enemy. — concern4america (@raknouk) January 7, 2020

TDS makes Democrats say amazing things — WDMoor (@wdmoor) January 7, 2020

Amazing in a bad way, yup.

Just finished your book. I told my 13-year-old daughter as I pointed to the cover, “See this lady? She will be our first female president.” She asked, “Is she a republican?” I said, “Yep!” She replied, “Alright!!!” 🇺🇸 — Tonya Ranum (@TonyaRanum) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley 2024.

Sounds good to us.

