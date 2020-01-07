Nikki Haley went on with Hannity and absolutely dropped the Democrats for their pathetic reaction to the death of Soleimani, a monster responsible for the slaughter of thousands of innocents in several countries over several decades. Seems she’s noticed a theme throughout all of their messaging, especially Democrats running for president.

Watch:

Imagine mourning the death of a terrorist because to admit he was a bad man would mean giving credit to Trump for doing something right.

And they think we’re all too stupid to see it.

They’re wrong, of course. As usual.

It does indeed make ya’ think.

Amazing in a bad way, yup.

Nikki Haley 2024.

Sounds good to us.

 

