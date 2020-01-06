As Twitchy readers know, Michael Moore got down on his proverbial knees (no small feat) and BEGGED the Ayatollah of Iran not to respond to our assassinating his top general so that he and others could fix the situation peacefully.

HA HA HA HA

Yeah, he’s not the brightest bulb in the socket and he definitely took a good deal of Twitter-kicking for this silly tweet (and using the situation to try and sell his podcast), but nobody kneecapped him quite as hard as Imam of Peace.

You’ve just reached out to a terrorist dictator and chief financier of the largest network of Jihadists on this planet; in addition to violating the Logan Act. The part we find hilarious is that you actually think he will respond to you. That donkey thinks he’s God’s deputy on 🌏 https://t.co/CQveU1yLuJ — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 6, 2020

We’re not entirely convinced Mikey thinks the Ayatolla will actually respond to him, it’s more likely he’s trying for favs and retweets on Twitter so he can pander to his vapid base and advertise his podcast.

IOP continued:

Also, you address your message to Ayatollah Khomeini of Iran. That guy died on the 3rd of June 1989. Your whole tweet and message is a mess from start to finish. The current Ayatollah is Khamenei and he has a Fatwa against Music—which you play for him at the start. What a fail… https://t.co/CQveU1yLuJ — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 6, 2020

So not only did Mikey reach out to a dead guy, he played music from the start which is a big no-no.

Also, Einstein, I just listened to the beginning of your message to Ayatollah Khamenai. You literally have music playing at the start of the podcast. The Ayatollah has a Fatwa against Music of all sorts. No one in the regime will even open it. A total and absolute fail. https://t.co/CQveU1yLuJ — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 6, 2020

Michael, this is just embarrassing on so many levels.

Virtue signaling rarely involves deep research, if any at all. — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) January 6, 2020

Isn’t that the truth?

This is nothing more than Moore using this tragic, dangerous situation to increase viewers for his pod cast. He’s disgusting. — georgia (@georgia1041) January 6, 2020

Trying to reach that golden terrorist market haha — Izzy Evans (@IzzyEvansMusic) January 6, 2020

When in reality it’s just a giant ad for his crappy podcast.

Stay classy, Michael.

