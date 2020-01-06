As Twitchy reported, The Babylon Bee had as many engagements as the top NY Times and CNN stories on Facebook over the past week.

The.

Past.

Week.

No wonder Donie O’Sullivan has his knickers all twisted up:

Or they do know it’s satire but the Left has been so damn awful about the #Soleimani killing that they’re sharing the story because it COULD be true. But since Doni works for CNN he just assumes people are too stupid to know the Bee is satire …

Calling satire ‘clickbait and misinformation.’

Trending

Donie, of course, leaves out the bazillion comments from people laughing their a*ses off at the story and the Democrats.

Convenient.

He did not bring Snopes up in this … did he?

Yup, this guy definitely works for CNN.

And apparently they’re also laughing at Doni.

