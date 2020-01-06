You know when prominent Democrats like Neera Tanden are still babbling about, ‘Russia Russia Russia’ and Putin they’re really in trouble when it comes to having something real to run on this year. Putin has become their boogeyman.

Or their excuse.

Aaron Maté chimed in:

YAAAS. And it must be true because Neera got all sorts of cranky with Aaron:

Trending

She’s babbling about strawmen after tweeting about Putin … that’s hilarious.

Oof.

Speaking of owning it, Aaron owned Neera.

Then LA Charger Justin Jackson took it home:

Sacked.

Hrm.

She did respond.

Heh.

Mr. Jackson.

That’s adorable.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

She’s so mad.

Hey man, it’s not every day we get to write about a professional football player schooling a political hack like Neera Tanden.

 

Related:

Reza Marashi’s thread of alleged quotes from ‘career U.S. gov officials’ about Trump and Soleimani is MAJOR leak (if true)

‘BS claims of racism’! Megyn Kelly just goes OFF on Kaepernick after he calls America RACIST for killing Soleimani

‘Laughing at you’: CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan accidentally proves ‘garbage state’ of media in thread whining about The Babylon Bee

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Justin JacksonLA ChargersNeera TandenPutinSoleimani