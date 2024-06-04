Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing

Sit Down, Mooch! Anthony Scaramucci Has Thoughts on Trump Verdict and X Responds...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson  |  11:20 PM on June 04, 2024
Twitter

It seems poor Harry hasn't met a Left-leaning politician he wouldn't like some time alone with 

Harry, Old Joe, is using the desk to prop himself up; we all know it.

Right?

via GIPHY

Bwahahahahahaha

via GIPHY

This writer likes that about you, though! 

Oh, come on, you were wondering too.

Apparently ...

Great minds think alike.

#FACTS

Oh no, he's super serious y'all.

You may not be able to see it, folks, but we call this the ratio within the ratio.

Bwahahahahaahaha

This poor kid is just getting dragged.

Does X have a mercy rule? 

#AskingForPoorHarry

It would be funny if it were happening anywhere else. We used to pint and laugh at countries that did this stuff. 

It's probably more like weeks if we're honest.

We apologize for any inconvenience. This is a meme checkpoint.

Consider that one taxed.

And that one.

Okay, let's consider this whole thread taxed and call it good, okay?

Ladies and gentile readers, this is where we have to say goodbye to this lovely little roast session of young Harry. Dozens of funny comments and memes couldn't be included in this piece. That being said, this writer encourages you to go through the entire thread.

Young Master Harry is right about one point: There is a decision coming up that will shape the future of this country. If you like him are smitten with Ole Joe, then vote accordingly. If you think we need to fix this mess, vote accordingly. The choice is always yours. 

Tags: ELECTION JOE BIDEN TRUMP HARRY SISSON

