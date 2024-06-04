Harry Sisson’s Hilarious Response to Time Magazine's Biden Article has X Laughing

It seems poor Harry hasn't met a Left-leaning politician he wouldn't like some time alone with

Wow. I’m blown away by this cover photo of President Biden for Time magazine. He’s standing firmly behind the Resolute desk, ready to put it all on the line to fight for Americans. This is a man who is dedicated to the country. 4 more years. pic.twitter.com/FroPK2nTDZ — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 4, 2024

Harry, Old Joe, is using the desk to prop himself up; we all know it.

Imagine doing this, day in, day out. It must be exhausting. https://t.co/SH2YNqsCeE — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 4, 2024

Right?

via GIPHY

Bwahahahahahaha

I like how his eyes subtly go in different directions https://t.co/aL5PZA8vpV — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 5, 2024

via GIPHY

This writer likes that about you, though!

Are the pages all sticky now, Harry? — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) June 4, 2024

Oh, come on, you were wondering too.

Do you get turned on by being ratioed? — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 5, 2024

Apparently ...

Biden is using the desk to hold himself up. — 1st Time Caller (@1stTimeCall) June 4, 2024

Great minds think alike.

This is better. pic.twitter.com/oNdG4ol1n4 — S W A N (@JSuperswan) June 4, 2024

#FACTS

I really can’t tell anymore if this is a parody account. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) June 4, 2024

Oh no, he's super serious y'all.

Can’t wait to watch you lose your race by 20 points — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 5, 2024

You may not be able to see it, folks, but we call this the ratio within the ratio.

Bwahahahahaahaha

It’s not the dunk you think it is.🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/bEdRo2ziQP — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) June 4, 2024

This poor kid is just getting dragged.

Does X have a mercy rule?

#AskingForPoorHarry

The only way he can win is to cheat again. 😉 pic.twitter.com/vv9GIgNQu8 — Sweet Dreams (@SweetDreams5771) June 4, 2024

It would be funny if it were happening anywhere else. We used to pint and laugh at countries that did this stuff.

The man will be lucky to remember what planet he’s on in 4 MONTHS never mind 4 more years.



Let’s get real here. — Loochy (@LoochyTV) June 4, 2024

It's probably more like weeks if we're honest.

This one is more like it. pic.twitter.com/sNhu5qUxpB — B.C. Davis (@BCDavis3) June 4, 2024

We apologize for any inconvenience. This is a meme checkpoint.

Consider that one taxed.

And that one.

Fixed it for ya pic.twitter.com/kr5Dlo9EGq — We The People 1776 (@RickLaManna1) June 4, 2024

Okay, let's consider this whole thread taxed and call it good, okay?

Ladies and gentile readers, this is where we have to say goodbye to this lovely little roast session of young Harry. Dozens of funny comments and memes couldn't be included in this piece. That being said, this writer encourages you to go through the entire thread.

Young Master Harry is right about one point: There is a decision coming up that will shape the future of this country. If you like him are smitten with Ole Joe, then vote accordingly. If you think we need to fix this mess, vote accordingly. The choice is always yours.