It looks like Chris Christie is going to be making another run, for president. At least, according to the New York Post.

Chris Christie to announce 2024 presidential run ‘in the coming days’: report https://t.co/YpbMO32VXN pic.twitter.com/jIID4oj50l — New York Post (@nypost) May 20, 2023

We’d suggest he runs to Starbucks but Christie has other ideas.

Why — The World's Mayor (@worldsmayor) May 20, 2023

Because who doesn’t love COFFEE?

Errr, oh wait. They probably meant the ‘presidential run’ thing.

So maybe the answer is bad advice or delusions of grandeur?

1st time he has run in years — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) May 20, 2023

He couldn't run if he wanted to. "Chris Christie 2024" – Said Nobody — Aaron American (@aaronamerican) May 20, 2023

No lies detected

0.0000000 chance of winning… — Yupoid (@Yupoid1) May 20, 2023

When has that ever stopped him?

See, we were not the only people who thought it!

Chris? Can we call you Chris? The level of enthusiasm is quite palpable, well done.

Again?! You'd think that after a few losing rounds, you'd learn that no one wants you to be POTUS — Karin Fritsch (@ka51775) May 20, 2023

Well, it worked for Joe Biden.

I'm pretty sure he's NOT going to carry Fort Lee. 🥴 — Chris Moran 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMo2525) May 20, 2023

Aren’t forts heavy, though? Ooooh, now we get it!

Literally no one asked for this. — Smug Potato (@PotatoSmug) May 20, 2023

His one supporter is very mad at you right now.

Wait Christie is announcing he’s starting to run? We’ll it’s never too late to exercise. Is it part of his weight management program? — Paul Mansolillo (@paullymans) May 20, 2023

Everyone seems to hope that’s what he means. Sadly, we don’t think so.

I guess Nikki Haley won’t come in last place after all? — StayHungry (@TheGoodLife0011) May 20, 2023

Hey, it could still happen!

He may wanna make a presidential “walk”… any kinda “run” for him may be detrimental. — DL Abraham (@AbelsDl) May 20, 2023

We laughed a bit too hard at this!

We may tease people or poke fun, but at the end of the day, this is Chris Christie’s decision to make. If he decides to run for president in 2024, we’ll cover it. If not, we’re sure he’ll have other things for us to talk about.

*********************************************************************

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!