It looks like Chris Christie is going to be making another run, for president. At least, according to the New York Post.

We’d suggest he runs to Starbucks but Christie has other ideas.

Because who doesn’t love COFFEE?
Errr, oh wait. They probably meant the ‘presidential run’ thing.
So maybe the answer is bad advice or delusions of grandeur?

No lies detected

When has that ever stopped him?

See,  we were not the only people who thought it!

Chris? Can we call you Chris? The level of enthusiasm is quite palpable, well done.

Well, it worked for Joe Biden.

Aren’t forts heavy, though? Ooooh, now we get it!

His one supporter is very mad at you right now.

Everyone seems to hope that’s what he means. Sadly, we don’t think so.

Hey, it could still happen!

We laughed a bit too hard at this!

We may tease people or poke fun, but at the end of the day, this is Chris Christie’s decision to make. If he decides to run for president in 2024, we’ll cover it. If not, we’re sure he’ll have other things for us to talk about.

 

