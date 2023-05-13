Check out Mitch Landrieu talking about ‘racist’ infrastructure.

We’ve been doing this for a long time and have heard many things over the years.

This, however, is a new one for us.

.⁦@MitchLandrieu⁩ says the Biden Admin is spending $4 billion addressing “racist” infrastructure pic.twitter.com/eER9vyF0PP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 13, 2023

Did you watch the whole thing? You didn’t, did you?! Well, go back, and we’ll wait!

Ok, so now we assume no spoilers because you were warned!

First, this has to be said: It’s Pig Pen, Mitch! Pig Pen!!

Now what exactly does ‘Racist Infrastructure’ mean, Mitch Landrieu?

The other day an overpass called me the N-word — Dan Richman (@danrichman) May 13, 2023

Wait, is this an actual thing? You’re pulling our leg, right? RIGHT?

A pothole nailed my suspension and called me a cracker. — BamaCLT (@BamaCLT) May 13, 2023

How RUDE.

Ever wonder why asphalt is black? Because racists! Weeeee! — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) May 13, 2023

This may be a bridge too far, sir!

We can make fun of silly stuff like this, but it’s also rather scary because, well, because FOUR BILLION DOLLARS!

Four billion dollars to go directly into activists' pockets who in turn, elect Democrats. Self-licking ice cream cone. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 13, 2023

And we all know how much Biden likes chocolate chocolate chip.

All jokes aside, this is accurate.

So another direct deposit into Hunter’s checking account. Got it! — Jay (@football_jay) May 13, 2023

Remember, 10% goes to ‘The Big Guy’. Whoever that may be …

They spend a crazy amount of money on all the wrong things — Dr. GSW (@EleutheriaLogic) May 13, 2023

And yet people vote for them still.

We are not a serious country — Bostonwriter (@Bostonwriter1) May 13, 2023

We’re a seriously broken country, which is precisely how those in power like it.

lol, and $0 on border security, great priorities — Stretch (@theonly1Avenger) May 13, 2023

If they fix it, they can’t blame ‘MAGA Republicans’ for it being broken.

My eyes keep rolling so hard they hurt. — WideAwake1099 🇺🇸 (@WideAwake1099) May 13, 2023

Ours, too, so don’t feel bad!

Wanna bet in 5yrs even 10 you don’t see results of $4 billion spent — TK-421 🖖🏼 (@jgoodman9) May 13, 2023

Results? You expect results? Don’t hold your breath, please!

In all seriousness, we as a people control the direction of this county. If you’re happy with how things are, keep voting for more of the same. If not, then vote for change. Start working towards making your corner of the world a better place.

