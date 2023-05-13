Check out Mitch Landrieu talking about ‘racist’ infrastructure.

We’ve been doing this for a long time and have heard many things over the years.

This, however, is a new one for us.

Did you watch the whole thing? You didn’t, did you?! Well, go back, and we’ll wait!

Ok, so now we assume no spoilers because you were warned!

First, this has to be said: It’s Pig Pen, Mitch! Pig Pen!!

Now what exactly does ‘Racist Infrastructure’ mean, Mitch Landrieu?

Wait, is this an actual thing? You’re pulling our leg, right? RIGHT?

How RUDE.

This may be a bridge too far, sir!

We can make fun of silly stuff like this, but it’s also rather scary because, well, because FOUR BILLION DOLLARS!

And we all know how much Biden likes chocolate chocolate chip.

All jokes aside, this is accurate.

Remember, 10% goes to ‘The Big Guy’. Whoever that may be …

And yet people vote for them still.

We’re a seriously broken country, which is precisely how those in power like it.

If they fix it, they can’t blame ‘MAGA Republicans’ for it being broken.

Ours, too, so don’t feel bad!

Results? You expect results? Don’t hold your breath, please!

In all seriousness, we as a people control the direction of this county. If you’re happy with how things are, keep voting for more of the same. If not, then vote for change. Start working towards making your corner of the world a better place.

***

