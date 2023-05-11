Ol’ Chuck err Senator Schumer is at it again. He took to Twitter recently, screeching that Republicans want to undo student loan forgiveness.

This bill will not become law. Republicans want to rip away this critical relief away from working families, teachers, public servants, veterans, and more. Democrats stand with the American people.https://t.co/avgnQPwvss — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 10, 2023

Well, first of all, even if this is true, would it be a bad thing?

We think not. For several reasons. Chief among them, nothing has actually been forgiven yet.

Second, this particular political gimmick was DOA from the beginning.

Senator Schumer, If you think taxpayers should pay off student loans then pass a law through congress. Personally, I don’t think the cleaning staff should be paying off the corporate manager’s student loans. Thanks, Max — Max Murray (@MaxMurrayTweets) May 10, 2023

We couldn’t agree more.

The irony is almost every idea the Left has involves a redistribution of wealth vibe wrapped in charity.

They have figured out that the American people are generous at their core and aren’t afraid to exploit it.

Posture all you want, @SenSchumer. You, and President @JoeBiden’s admin, are running out of tactics, and more importantly, you both are running out of time. — Edward Hanna 🇺🇸 (@EdHHanna) May 10, 2023

One can only hope, especially since they’ve already run out of money.

Look at you Chuck, still lying about the House bill. — The Fall Of Rome (@LaCadutaDiRoma) May 10, 2023

A little louder for the folks in the cheap seats?

Didn’t the press secretary just yesterday lecture us on being responsible and paying our debts? Maybe it’s time to do a cost/ benefits analysis of higher education and see what should be done to make a college degree worth the investment. — Daytona Dreaming (@scuderianum1) May 10, 2023

A plan? You want an actual plan?

Are you new here?

You have great ideas for the record, so Chuck here will never use them.

Democrats try to buy votes while destroying the economy and our country, costing us almost everything. Democrats stand only for themselves and what will give them complete power and control. Stop spending our money! — Constitutionally concerned fed up californian 🇺🇸 (@UpInTheHills) May 11, 2023

They’re right. The problem is the Left’s buying of votes seems to be working.

Chuck Schumer, as usual, is embellishing facts and spinning the truth for political gain and everyday Americans continue to pay the price.

