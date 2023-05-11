Ol’ Chuck err Senator Schumer is at it again. He took to Twitter recently, screeching that Republicans want to undo student loan forgiveness.

Well, first of all, even if this is true, would it be a bad thing?

We think not. For several reasons. Chief among them, nothing has actually been forgiven yet.

Second, this particular political gimmick was DOA from the beginning.

We couldn’t agree more.

The irony is almost every idea the Left has involves a redistribution of wealth vibe wrapped in charity.

They have figured out that the American people are generous at their core and aren’t afraid to exploit it.

One can only hope, especially since they’ve already run out of money.

A little louder for the folks in the cheap seats?

A plan? You want an actual plan?

Are you new here?

You have great ideas for the record, so Chuck here will never use them.

They’re right. The problem is the Left’s buying of votes seems to be working.

Chuck Schumer, as usual, is embellishing facts and spinning the truth for political gain and everyday Americans continue to pay the price.

