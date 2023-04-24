As Twitchy readers know, David Frum was big mad at Mike Lee for pointing out that yes, Putin is AWFUL, but his war is not our war. Like Lee, Kurt Schlicter is opposed to US involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and he’s done pulling punches about it.

All these armchair admirals and generals get old for us, too.

Now let’s look at the tweet that set him off, shall we?

Yes, we shall.

Frum wants to label anyone with a different opinion from him as a traitor … how very conservative of him.

However, most of Twitter agrees with Col Schlicter (and us).

First up, Sandy has questions:

Just a few questions, sir, can you comment?

We won’t hold our breath but still.

Are you willing to put yourself on the line or will your mouth continue to write checks your body can’t and won’t cash?

We know the answer is no, but it is a question that must be asked. It’s easy to call for war when you know you won’t have to fight it BUT you can pat yourself on the back for supporting it.

It’s almost as if Frum thinks we’ve forgotten who he is and what his history looks like.

We have not.

At all.

Tags: David FrumKurt SchlichterUkrainewar