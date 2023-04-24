As Twitchy readers know, David Frum was big mad at Mike Lee for pointing out that yes, Putin is AWFUL, but his war is not our war. Like Lee, Kurt Schlicter is opposed to US involvement in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and he’s done pulling punches about it.

Dave never met a war he was not willing to fight to the last drop of someone else’s blood. https://t.co/udfK8UjHpD — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 24, 2023

All these armchair admirals and generals get old for us, too.

Just saw you lay into that sop on Newsmax. Well done. 👏🏻 His head almost exploded from your truth bombs. — Listen, Thank You 🔨 💪 🇺🇸 (@MLuvingston) April 24, 2023

Now let’s look at the tweet that set him off, shall we?

Yes, we shall.

If a United States senator refuses to support a US administration and NATO allies defending a European Union candidate state against invasion and atrocity, he's not "antiwar." He's doing everything in his very considerable power to assist one side of that the war, the wrong side. https://t.co/HlAhoxX3F4 — David Frum (@davidfrum) April 24, 2023

Frum wants to label anyone with a different opinion from him as a traitor … how very conservative of him.

However, most of Twitter agrees with Col Schlicter (and us).

First up, Sandy has questions:

A few questions:

– What's a "European Union candidate state"?

– What's the US's obligation to a "European Union candidate state"?

– How much must the US spend while our so called Nato allies are spending very little?

– Why must we always spend so radically out of proportion? — Sandy Williamson ن🍊 (@sandydubya) April 24, 2023

Just a few questions, sir, can you comment?

We won’t hold our breath but still.

Are you willing to put yourself on the line or will your mouth continue to write checks your body can’t and won’t cash?

Hey David, feel free to go to Ukraine and volunteer to fight.

Until the US taxpayers get an accurate accounting of the billions already sent, no more money/support/material should be sent.

Do you need help registering as a Democrat? — Andrew Young – TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) April 24, 2023

We know the answer is no, but it is a question that must be asked. It’s easy to call for war when you know you won’t have to fight it BUT you can pat yourself on the back for supporting it.

Nah, he's on the American side. That's the only side he is sworn to defend. You people would have us embroiled in every conflict imaginable. How do you sleep at night after Iraq? Honestly man, sit this one out — Kevan Huston (@kevanhuston) April 24, 2023

It’s almost as if Frum thinks we’ve forgotten who he is and what his history looks like.

We have not.

At all.