No matter how bad things get under Joe Biden, there is a devoted wing of the progressive left that refuses to admit his failures and even tries to brag about his supposed successes.

Liberals are even trending the hashtag #BidenDeliversAGAIN if you can believe it.

They actually expect you to ignore what you can see with your own eyes and believe this.

People responded as you may expect.

Trending

Stop helping, Joe.

This kind of sums it up, doesn’t it?

Biden’s approval numbers are in the gutter.

Who wants him to deliver anything?

***

