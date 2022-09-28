No matter how bad things get under Joe Biden, there is a devoted wing of the progressive left that refuses to admit his failures and even tries to brag about his supposed successes.

Liberals are even trending the hashtag #BidenDeliversAGAIN if you can believe it.

They actually expect you to ignore what you can see with your own eyes and believe this.

People responded as you may expect.

Looks like Biden is delivering alright. While wiping out workers 401k’s. The ones that are close to retirement will never recover these kind of losses…#BidenDeliversAGAIN pic.twitter.com/PiVPOMIVRe — Carra-Jeanett (@carra_jeanette) September 28, 2022

Yep folks, we’ve got the highest crime and highest inflation in US history. YUGE thanks to Sleepy Joe. #BidenDeliversAGAIN — PollyAnna (@kjetouffe) September 27, 2022

Stop helping, Joe.

My gas is back up to $4.50. My home equity is down $4000. My 401k is off 22%. My grocery bills are up %14. Please stop delivering Joe.

#BidenDeliversAGAIN — 🇺🇸Brett🇺🇸 (@PatrioTrumpet) September 28, 2022

This kind of sums it up, doesn’t it?

Yes #BidenDeliversAGAIN – high energy prices, soaring inflation, hundreds of billions into shovel ready 2.0 pork barrelism, sending missiles to Ukraine while he rants about disarming Americans, WWIII brinksmanship, and of course lots of dementia moments. What a tool. — Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) September 28, 2022

#BidenDeliversAGAIN Record inflation. $7.6 TRILLION loss in stock mkt since taking office. 30 year mortage hits 7.0% today, doubled in the last 3 months on Biden's watch. 401K down 20-30%. Feds raise int rate 0.75% to deal with out of control inflation. REFUSE DELIVERY AMERICA pic.twitter.com/nl2HGn1fBl — MARTY (@WALSTGUY) September 28, 2022

#BidenDeliversAGAIN is trending. 🙄 What the hell did he deliver??? BLM/Antifa? Mandates that destroyed our economy? Drugs? Child Traffickers? Criminals??? FFS! Yeah.. he delivered alright! He delivered evil on a silver platter! — CJ4America (@GrammyC4Zone) September 28, 2022

Biden’s approval numbers are in the gutter.

Who wants him to deliver anything?

