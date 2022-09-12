Jonah Goldberg literally wrote the book on ‘Liberal Fascism’ but Trump broke his brain and now the supposedly conservative writer and pundit defends policies he once opposed because… TRUMP!

According to recent reports, the FBI has raided the homes of multiple Trump supporters. You might think that the author of a book about liberal fascism, called ‘Liberal Fascism’ would be against such a thing, but you would be wrong.

When conservative writer and activist Brigitte Gabriel posted a tweet about Biden’s ongoing political purge, Goldberg stepped in to offer context, seemingly excusing Biden’s obvious abuse of power.

Here’s Gabriel’s tweet:

When 35 Trump allies have their homes raided by the FBI in a single day, we don't live in a free country anymore. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 9, 2022

This was Jonah Goldberg’s quote reply:

Or maybe the FBI simply has a good reason to serve subpoenas on 35 “Trump allies” because Trump allies himself with goons, con men, and other criminals. https://t.co/qKruHiJVdJ pic.twitter.com/aqkqgRwIkj — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) September 10, 2022

It sure is a relief to know that Jonah Goldberg is out there, keeping an eye out for all those con men who might just be grifters.

Someone needs to frame Jonah’s tweet and hang it in the never-Trump hall of fame.

Is this you? So it was always an act just to sell books right? How the mask has slipped! pic.twitter.com/mS7ul6tcdT — Deplorable Alpaca (@JJNatt2) September 11, 2022

"Using the government to go after your political opponents is good, akshully". — Salty (Disposable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) September 11, 2022

Yeah, sure. They probably read a NYT article and used it as evidence in their warrants. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 11, 2022

Jonah is a broken man. 🫤 — Cave anserem (@CHPoindexterIII) September 11, 2022

Jonah Goldberg should retitle his famous book. How’s this?

Something something fascism is OK sometimes, as long as it’s used against Trump supporters.

