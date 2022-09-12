Jonah Goldberg literally wrote the book on ‘Liberal Fascism’ but Trump broke his brain and now the supposedly conservative writer and pundit defends policies he once opposed because… TRUMP!

According to recent reports, the FBI has raided the homes of multiple Trump supporters. You might think that the author of a book about liberal fascism, called ‘Liberal Fascism’ would be against such a thing, but you would be wrong.

When conservative writer and activist Brigitte Gabriel posted a tweet about Biden’s ongoing political purge, Goldberg stepped in to offer context, seemingly excusing Biden’s obvious abuse of power.

Here’s Gabriel’s tweet:

This was Jonah Goldberg’s quote reply:

It sure is a relief to know that Jonah Goldberg is out there, keeping an eye out for all those con men who might just be grifters.

Someone needs to frame Jonah’s tweet and hang it in the never-Trump hall of fame.

Jonah Goldberg should retitle his famous book. How’s this?

Something something fascism is OK sometimes, as long as it’s used against Trump supporters.

