Adam Schiff is talking about the allegations of Trump having foreign nuclear documents that were taken during the FBI raid on his Florida home and he sounds pretty sure that the walls are closing in on Trump this time… ‘IF TRUE.’

Seriously, take a look at this tweet from Schiff.

New reporting that Trump had highly classified information, including on foreign nuclear programs. If true, it raises yet more questions. Why would Trump take them to Mar-a-Lago? Why did he refuse to return them? The investigation must continue uninterrupted and unimpeded. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 7, 2022

If true. IF TRUE.

The investigation must continue? That’s a pretty telling statement. Schiff has been particpating in investigations of Trump for about, what? Six years now? Surely, this is the big one that will bring down Trump, right?

Doesn’t Schiff realize that he is all out of credibility?

Aren’t you the guy who also said you had proof of Russian collusion?? 😂 https://t.co/SiYFVBtffG — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) September 7, 2022

The least-credible person on the planet says… https://t.co/4djxrslMUt — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 7, 2022

Does Schiff think everyone just forgot all the other stuff he has claimed?

Hey #Shifty

Where’s that irrefutable proof you told everyone you have

that proves Trump absolutely unequivocally colluded with Russia/Putin?

Oh, you never really had it?

You’re a shameful disgrace to the oath you took https://t.co/ndgO6T8AHy — 🇺🇸@SUSYKOOL/ZEOLIARMY🇮🇹🤌🏼MAGA GANG🇺🇸 🫶🏼 (@sianetta) September 7, 2022

Schiff's operative term is always, "If true. . ." Nothing ever has been from his pie hole. https://t.co/r0MxGprqHN — Kurt St. Angelo (@saintangelo) September 7, 2022

Why would anyone take you seriously? You are a proven liar. https://t.co/u000Mxu1X3 — Mario Guerrieri (@trumpwon23) September 7, 2022

This guy for years told America he had the smoking gun against Trump, he is the Chairman of the House Intel Committee, but here he is relying on an illegal leak to the Washington Post? https://t.co/cpTZnRYuBa — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) September 7, 2022

"If" is a big word "if" you knew how to use it you moron.@RepAdamSchiff impossible dream is to make a lie truth…case to point…..👇 https://t.co/Y76axZ9Fc1 — Bronx 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇵🇷 (@Bronx5759) September 7, 2022

Everything this lying piece of Schiff says should come with an “if true” because none of it is. https://t.co/UBNRlbX6ud — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 7, 2022

When Schiff has to add a caveat (if true) you know it isn't true… https://t.co/op9o4Bo07c — Winning 🇺🇸 (@WrightorWrongAL) September 7, 2022

You failed with your first "Russian Collusion" attempt. Now your trying the same tactic again! Get a grip on reality. https://t.co/sw1sTQpXSb — BrendaPhd (@Staringover2021) September 7, 2022

Here’s a good question.

Can you discuss more pressing matters like the economic downturn we’re approaching and what Congress plans to do to prevent it or minimize its effects? — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) September 7, 2022

Forget about all those other accusations we made. This is the big one!

Keep trying Schift

How’s your buddy Ed Buck doing pic.twitter.com/EJFEpUvXeJ — Mémé Is Back 😘🇺🇸 (@menina_anjo74) September 7, 2022

Does Adam Schiff have nothing else to do in his job?

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!