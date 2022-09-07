Adam Schiff is talking about the allegations of Trump having foreign nuclear documents that were taken during the FBI raid on his Florida home and he sounds pretty sure that the walls are closing in on Trump this time… ‘IF TRUE.’

Seriously, take a look at this tweet from Schiff.

If true. IF TRUE.

The investigation must continue? That’s a pretty telling statement. Schiff has been particpating in investigations of Trump for about, what? Six years now? Surely, this is the big one that will bring down Trump, right?

Doesn’t Schiff realize that he is all out of credibility?

Does Schiff think everyone just forgot all the other stuff he has claimed?

Here’s a good question.

Forget about all those other accusations we made. This is the big one!

Does Adam Schiff have nothing else to do in his job?

