Chicago Rabbis Attend the Funeral of Child Killed on Saturday in an Apparent Hate-Crime

We reported here at Twitchy on the vicious murder of a six-year-old Palestinian-American child that was committed last Saturday morning, October 14, 2023. The little boy was stabbed 26 times, and his mother over a dozen times. The alleged suspect was their own landlord who was reportedly motivated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The little boy's funeral was held yesterday, October 16, and a group of rabbis from Chicago decided to attend to show support and love for young Wadea Al-Fayoume and his family and friends, and we just think that's beautiful.

A group of Chicago area Rabbis attended the funeral of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the six year old Palestinian-American boy who was brutally murdered by his landlord due to his ethnicity and religion.



Rabbi Ari Hart explains why the Rabbis attended the funeral:



“The Jerusalem Talmud… pic.twitter.com/USaueM8SPX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2023

The full post reads as such:

A group of Chicago area Rabbis attended the funeral of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the six year old Palestinian-American boy who was brutally murdered by his landlord due to his ethnicity and religion. Rabbi Ari Hart explains why the Rabbis attended the funeral: “The Jerusalem Talmud teaches that the Jewish people are obligated to comfort the mourners of our people and of all people because of darchei shalom - the paths of peace. Today, a group of rabbis of us went to the funeral of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six year old Muslim boy who was killed in his home by his depraved landlord because he was Palestinian and Muslim. This picture is with the imam of the mosque where the funeral was held. We met with the Imam, heard from the father, and stood with the boy’s community as they mourned this horrific loss. We witnessed the pain. We expressed our shock and condemnation of the attack. We wept. I can’t say that it was simple to be there. These are not simple times. But the murder of a six year old because of his faith and his identity is not complicated. It is a heinous crime. And that’s why we went today. These days it really feels like the world has lost its way. But I can’t give up on trying, yearning, dreaming, even right now, of finding the way to shalom. The way to peace.”

This kind of compassion and empathy is what is desperately needed in our world these days, and we applaud these Rabbis. THIS is how it's done.

Indeed, we all could use a little light these days.

This makes me sad.... Because this is what it should always look like. https://t.co/ukfCKjJIDT — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 17, 2023

“…the murder of a six year old because of his faith and his identity is not complicated. It is a heinous crime. And that’s why we went today”



I wish more people saw the simplicity in this sentiment. Heartbroken for that boy and his family. Just heinous. https://t.co/mpx91vBXUp — Yoav Stein (@MyNFLAccount) October 17, 2023

Solidarity against bigotry crosses all lines. https://t.co/vBLIeqom60 — ⛪ℭ𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔱𝔬𝔫 ℌ𝔲𝔣𝔣𝔪𝔞𝔫🇺🇸 (@CarltonHuffman) October 17, 2023

The little boy's father also spoke publicly, saying he wants his son’s life to serve as 'an avenue to resolve this conflict.' Watch:

At his funeral, the father of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the six year old Palestinian-American boy who was brutally murdered by his landlord, says he wants his son’s life to serve as “an avenue to resolve this conflict.” pic.twitter.com/KrfF6Uj7UP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 17, 2023

Many of us can relate to a parent's pain and grief over losing their child, especially in such a senseless way. This kind of crime is just unimaginable to us.

Trying to do our best, even at the worst times. https://t.co/2iBtdjavyQ — (((Alli Medof))) (@MommyMafia39) October 17, 2023

If we open our hearts, there is light. So much light. https://t.co/3XQtdeeL2l — Bilal Zuberi (@bznotes) October 17, 2023

“In a place where there is no humanity, strive thou to be human.” - Rabbi Hillel said. Amidst the darkness of Hamas terror, stand against all forms of racist hatred, against any religion, ethnicity or persecuted group. Be the light. https://t.co/GtNs8UY3fm — Daniel Lubetzky 🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@DanielLubetzky) October 17, 2023

These are very dark times. If anything brings hope, it's people like these Chicago Rabbis who came to the funeral of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a small Palestinian-American boy who was killed two days ago. And Imam and the community that let them in. https://t.co/iBILiSzZI9 — Konstantin Sonin (@k_sonin) October 17, 2023

It can be done. It requires will and strength of character. From everyone. https://t.co/9JwanntOQ5 — Dita Gjuraj (@dita_gjuraj) October 17, 2023

The right thing to is rarely ever the EASY thing to do, but it needs to be done all the same. A child is dead due to an unstable man's irrational fears, and it shouldn't be difficult to condemn that.

