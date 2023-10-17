Chicago Rabbis Attend the Funeral of Child Killed on Saturday in an Apparent Hate-Crime

Pro-Palestinian individual questions America's right to exist
Laura W.  |  7:30 PM on October 17, 2023
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

We reported here at Twitchy on the vicious murder of a six-year-old Palestinian-American child that was committed last Saturday morning, October 14, 2023. The little boy was stabbed 26 times, and his mother over a dozen times. The alleged suspect was their own landlord who was reportedly motivated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The little boy's funeral was held yesterday, October 16, and a group of rabbis from Chicago decided to attend to show support and love for young Wadea Al-Fayoume and his family and friends, and we just think that's beautiful.

The full post reads as such:

A group of Chicago area Rabbis attended the funeral of Wadea Al-Fayoume, the six year old Palestinian-American boy who was brutally murdered by his landlord due to his ethnicity and religion.  Rabbi Ari Hart explains why the Rabbis attended the funeral:  “The Jerusalem Talmud teaches that the Jewish people are obligated to comfort the mourners of our people and of all people because of darchei shalom - the paths of peace. Today, a group of rabbis of us went to the funeral of Wadea Al-Fayoume, a six year old Muslim boy who was killed in his home by his depraved landlord because he was Palestinian and Muslim. This picture is with the imam of the mosque where the funeral was held. We met with the Imam, heard from the father, and stood with the boy’s community as they mourned this horrific loss. We witnessed the pain. We expressed our shock and condemnation of the attack. We wept.  I can’t say that it was simple to be there. These are not simple times.  But the murder of a six year old because of his faith and his identity is not complicated. It is a heinous crime. And that’s why we went today. These days it really feels like the world has lost its way.  But I can’t give up on trying, yearning, dreaming, even right now, of finding the way to shalom. The way to peace.”

This kind of compassion and empathy is what is desperately needed in our world these days, and we applaud these Rabbis. THIS is how it's done.

Indeed, we all could use a little light these days.

Strong agree.

We couldn't have said it better.

The little boy's father also spoke publicly, saying  he wants his son’s life to serve as 'an avenue to resolve this conflict.' Watch:

Many of us can relate to a parent's pain and grief over losing their child, especially in such a senseless way. This kind of crime is just unimaginable to us.

That's really all any of us CAN do.

Truly touching.

The right thing to is rarely ever the EASY thing to do, but it needs to be done all the same. A child is dead due to an unstable man's irrational fears, and it shouldn't be difficult to condemn that.

***

