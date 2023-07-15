Twitter reports from 'TPUSA' event in Florida paint picture of some VERY unhappy...
Charles C.W. Cooke UNLEASHES on Jen Rubin and 'The Washington Post' for fake news

justmindy  |  6:07 PM on July 15, 2023
Townhall Media

Earlier this week, we told you Business Insider published fake news about Florida and net migration. While Business Insider eventually posted a correction, apparently Jen Rubin did not get the memo.

Today, conservative writer Charles C.W. Cooke, noticed the The Washington Post's Jen Rubin posted a whole Florida opinion piece based on that fake Business Insider article. Yikes!

Yes, July 11. Apparently, news to Rubin is delivered by 'Pony Express'.

Maybe they have laid off all their editors during the downturn in the Biden economy.

No one can say it like 'Iowahawkblog'. He is pique Twitter trolling.

There is no low to which she won't sink in her attempt to insult a conservative.

A lie will make its way halfway around the world before the truth has time to get its pants on.

There is no accounting for taste.

Apparently, so.

Don't count on it. Misinformation against a Republican is all good.

That is what they are counting on.

Let's hope Rubin does the right thing and comes clean to her readers. It is the least she can do.

