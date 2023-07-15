Charles C.W. Cooke UNLEASHES on Jen Rubin and 'The Washington Post' for fake news

Earlier this week, we told you Business Insider published fake news about Florida and net migration. While Business Insider eventually posted a correction, apparently Jen Rubin did not get the memo.

In which Jennifer Rubin writes a piece in the Washington Post on Friday that is based around the massive mistake that Business Insider made—and then corrected—on Tuesday. “Does she have editors?” was just emphatically answered. pic.twitter.com/HeigB7gL2c — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

Today, conservative writer Charles C.W. Cooke, noticed the The Washington Post's Jen Rubin posted a whole Florida opinion piece based on that fake Business Insider article. Yikes!

Here’s Business Insider correcting its absurd mistake on July 11. pic.twitter.com/781rEwCCV6 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

Yes, July 11. Apparently, news to Rubin is delivered by 'Pony Express'.

And here’s Jennifer Rubin, three days later, still running with it in the Washington Post. She doesn’t know anything, or care that she doesn’t know anything—and nobody at the Post seems to mind. pic.twitter.com/WkwJlfMdw1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

It really is jarring to see. When I’ve written for the Post and the Times, I’ve been fact-checked until I bled. I if wrote that there are 50 states, I was asked for a citation. That’s fine—good, even. But, as is evident if you read those papers, it only happens in one direction. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 15, 2023

Maybe they have laid off all their editors during the downturn in the Biden economy.

No one can say it like 'Iowahawkblog'. He is pique Twitter trolling.

I love this more than I can possibly say. I honestly didn't think she could debase herself any further and yet here we are. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 15, 2023

There is no low to which she won't sink in her attempt to insult a conservative.

It's simply propaganda. The WaPo knows their bluecrew audience is not interested in facts and will blindly repeat outright fiction that helps advance their agenda. We see this daily with disingenuous headlines that are not supported by the stories. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 15, 2023

A lie will make its way halfway around the world before the truth has time to get its pants on.

At this late date, it's kind of weird anyone even noticed. Who is reading Jennifer Rubin at this point? Why are they doing it? She's one of the hackiest, least interesting writers on the planet. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 15, 2023

There is no accounting for taste.

Are a couple of editors too expensive for a top dollar media company? — Aedwyne de León (@EMPDL) July 15, 2023

Apparently, so.

Are we going to hear from the White House disinformation people.on this? — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) July 15, 2023

Don't count on it. Misinformation against a Republican is all good.

Corrections published after an article used to be somewhat useful; in the days of paper newspapers, readers were typically consistent and would almost-definitely see the correction. Now, it’s all about headlines, and very few will even read the piece or see the correction. — Alaric The Barbarian (@0xAlaric) July 15, 2023

That is what they are counting on.

This was an extremely embarrassing and obvious mistake for Business Insider. They got humiliated for it on Tuesday. For the Washington Post to then allow a columnist to repeat it days later suggests they simply do not have any serious editorial process for their opinion… https://t.co/VyZZwEGaku — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 15, 2023

Read this entire thread. The speed with which Jennifer Rubin has been able to change her opinions has always been ridiculous, but this is more serious.



If she does not retract or correct this, she is revealing a staggering level of contempt for not just the truth, but for the… https://t.co/mgyWvmnrvp — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) July 15, 2023

On July 11, @BusinessInsider published -- and later that day corrected -- an incorrect story that said Florida lost more people to moves in 2021 than California or New York.



Two days later @JRubinBlogger runs with this incorrect story without @washingtonpost noticing the error. https://t.co/fLILxzTiiY — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) July 15, 2023

i noted this week how amazing it was that no one in the editorial chain at business insider looked at the incredible claim that florida lost more people than california -- which is twice as large -- and said "i dunno about that." apparently same phenomenon at wapo. fascinating https://t.co/xuN08WttQV — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 15, 2023

Let's hope Rubin does the right thing and comes clean to her readers. It is the least she can do.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



















