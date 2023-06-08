Two days ago, DeSantis War Room posted a video touting the relationship between Trump and Fauci. The video decries the centering of Fauci during the Trump administration and wonders aloud why Trump didn’t ‘fire him’ like he used to do on his popular reality show.

Donald Trump became a household name by FIRING countless people *on television* But when it came to Fauci… pic.twitter.com/7Lxwf75NQm — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 5, 2023

The video received about 2 million views, but one part of the video drew the attention of writers at The Verge.

DeSantis attack ad uses fake AI images of Trump embracing Fauci https://t.co/PA74FsDea4 pic.twitter.com/2zsX01io58 — The Verge (@verge) June 8, 2023

The article explains 3 of the 5 images in a segment of the video seem to be AI generated, including one where Trump appears to kiss Fauci on the cheek in greeting.

Fake images posted by the Desantis campaign used to smear Trump top left, bottom middle, bottom right "Real Life Trump" Complete and utter Biden level scumbaggery pic.twitter.com/z6rH9Fi55Q — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 8, 2023

Popular Media Host, Tim Pool, was particularly vocal about his outrage at the inclusion of the images and compared it to something the Biden campaign might stoop to.

They are horrible at photoshop 😂 — TheRyan (@TheRyanNYC) June 8, 2023

Ron DeSperate. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@RaymondZino) June 8, 2023

DeSantis loses more and more of my support with each step of his campaign. Very sad. I don't think I will even support him if he makes it to 2028. — Proud Unrepentant Ultra MAGA Gina Bella (@ginabella) June 8, 2023

I wonder if DeSantis will end up firing anyone over this. — Tiberius Monk (@Tiberius444) June 8, 2023

Remember, when the fake Emergency Broadcast signal was sent and woke up all of Florida at 4 am and DeSantis fired the responsible individual? You never know what may be the outcome here.

Why fake a picture? I mean…if claims are true there should be plenty of legit ones. — Sindo Lamas (@sindolamas1) June 8, 2023

Get ready for more. Much more. 2024 is still a year away! — rortlieb (@rortlieb) June 8, 2023

😆 like the left.. DeSantis team can't meme.. — P.S. (Not A Bot) (@pointlessshit) June 8, 2023

Many tweeps agreed with Pool. They shared his sentiment these images went too far and at the end of the day, were an unfair depiction.

Smearing Donald Trump with fake AI images is completely unacceptable. I’m not sharing them, but we’re in a new era. Be even more skeptical of what you see on the internet. — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 8, 2023

Even some Republican elected officials added their voice in condemnation of the ads. Vance, a Senator from Ohio, was himself endorsed by Trump and has already endorsed Trump in the Presidential race.

Both sides are guilty of doing it (team trump does it a lot), but you seem to be pretending like this is a one sided issue. Team Trump shares fake images all of the time. Why haven’t you called them out? — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) June 8, 2023

Some twitter users felt Vance was being a bit one sided in his disapproval, and asked why he didn’t similarly scold the Trump campaign.

People get big mad when Ron DeSantis' team uses fake images to make fun of Trump but not when Trump himself posts fake images of DeSantis. Why the double standard? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 8, 2023

Spaces host and Media commentator, Ian Miles Cheong, pointed out the hypocrisy he noted in the outrage.

You have repeatedly shared deepfakes from grifters who your dad has personally rewarded with signed hats and thank you letters for lying to people. One even got flagged by the Community Notes feature you’ve been complaining about lately. Team Trump needs to grow thicker skin. https://t.co/fJRD45Jvb7 pic.twitter.com/ltBSYAikmz — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 8, 2023

The Tim Pool pearl-clutching over the very brief AI images in a DeSantis PAC ad highlights the below phenomenon perfectly. Abhorrent behavior is almost expected from Trump and encouraged but anyone else though.. https://t.co/udmP1KoRJI — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) June 8, 2023

Would I use AI in an ad? Nope, but for the Trump campaign (and acolytes like Tim Pool) to whine is hilarious. These are the same people who spread an AI-generated Spaces on DeSantis' launch day, spread photoshopped pictures of Soros at a fundraiser, and have used altered video. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 8, 2023

While some disagreed with use of the AI images in practice, they also pointed out the times the Trump team has spread altered or deep fake materials of DeSantis.

I hereby disavow Trump for posting a video of the Devil and Hitler in a chatroom making fun of Desantis Many Desantis supporters thought it was real and it was wrong for Trump to post it — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 8, 2023

Pool responded to those retorts with a sarcastic tweet disavowing those media creations as well. Clearly, he believes that specific media was so bizarre, a voter would never actually believe it. The question remains then, why would voters actually believe Trump hugged Fauci or kissed him on the cheek? Many tweeps found that belief equally scurrilous.

this was the image before being deleted pic.twitter.com/EfoYpJUXLz — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 8, 2023

Still other tweeps reminded Pool of the video Trump released of Chris Christie at an all night buffet this week. This video is also altered and there was little push back to it.

Here is a more believable one pic.twitter.com/pr9w85490z — Harrison Krank 🐊 (@HarrisonKrank) June 8, 2023

Tim loves making his chickens go crazy sometimes 😂 — Mark the Bold (@Mark_the_Bold) June 8, 2023

Other long time fans believe Pool isn’t actually upset about this at all, and it is just an opportunity to start conversation and debate. If that is indeed his intention, mission accomplished!

Aaaaaaaaand welcome to political campaigns in the age of memes + AI. Agree this isn't okay. Also don't view it as substantially different from Photoshopping DeSantis atop a rhino, or Soros into the background of a DeSantis event. Both campaigns need to cut it out. — ᵀʰᵉ ᴹᵒⁿᵀˢᵗᵉᴿ (@TheMonTSteR) June 8, 2023

Of course, we can always find at least one voice of reason on Twitter. This user said it perfectly. All campaigns need to prepare for it, and hopefully, all campaigns will keep it to a minimum. By the same token, readers must be careful what they consume and believe. Caveat emptor always applies. Always be skeptical and check your sources as this is shaping up to be a wild political season.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!