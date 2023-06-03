Conservatives have long known any pain or joy that happens to Democrats is extremely noteworthy and much more important than any life event conservatives experience. Today, People Magazine dedicated article space to the death of Pete Buttigieg’s…..dog. Now, we at Twitchy love our pets like family, but this seems a bit much.

Tweeps seem to agree while this is surely a sad event, it’s overkill to publish a national article on the topic.

Absolutely. Our pets become family members and it’s terribly difficult, but it always seems like national corporate media is  looking for ways to “humanize’ leftists whilst making conservatives look like heartless robots.

Oh, please, do not give Pete any ideas. He already was absent during a whole supply chain crisis.

Ahhh, that explains it. This is the new reason we are not allowed to criticize Pete at all.

Correct. The loss of your pet is your own personal pain. The loss of THEIR dog is an occasion for national mourning.

Highways are racist according to Mayor Pete, so certainly the death of a pet can be tied to the sins of our forefathers.

Don’t you understand? Pete sees those Ohioans as normal people who should just suck it up. Pete and Chasten are part of the elite class, therefore, their heartache is important and special and worthy of much discussion.

Pretty sure every week since he took over as Secretary of Transportation has been a bad week to use public transportation.

To conclude, this kind tweep says it well. Pete is due our well wishes and thoughts. Pete should extend that same courtesy to regular Americans who next face a crisis under his watch.

