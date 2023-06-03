Conservatives have long known any pain or joy that happens to Democrats is extremely noteworthy and much more important than any life event conservatives experience. Today, People Magazine dedicated article space to the death of Pete Buttigieg’s…..dog. Now, we at Twitchy love our pets like family, but this seems a bit much.

Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Mourn the Death of Beloved Rescue Dog Truman: 'We Are Heartbroken' https://t.co/aRafzqbKw9 — People (@people) June 3, 2023

Tweeps seem to agree while this is surely a sad event, it’s overkill to publish a national article on the topic.

This isn’t newsworthy, just FYI. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) June 3, 2023

This gets a profile in People? https://t.co/Rz2ykIcvZf — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) June 3, 2023

I was scrolling through my feed I thought this was a @TheBabylonBee article. I did a double take. — Vincent Galko (@vincentgalko) June 3, 2023

Losing a pet is painful. Not sure it deserves a write-up in People. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) June 3, 2023

🙄 I am sorry they lost their dog, but this is not a story for People. — Melissa 🦄☕🚣‍♀️ (@myssissippi) June 3, 2023

Really People? Really? — OzarkMountainWilliam (@FenderFoe) June 3, 2023

Absolutely. Our pets become family members and it’s terribly difficult, but it always seems like national corporate media is looking for ways to “humanize’ leftists whilst making conservatives look like heartless robots.

He'll take six months of pupternity leave. — Brundlefly 🦧 (@1MansHealth) June 3, 2023

I guess he’s going to take 4 weeks leave for it. — Sand-Wich (he/HAW) (@SandWic21664377) June 3, 2023

Will he take a 3 month bereavement leave? — Chairman of the Bored (@TheRealKevinAC) June 3, 2023

Oh, please, do not give Pete any ideas. He already was absent during a whole supply chain crisis.

Now when Pete is criticized, he can say he just lost his dog, you monsters — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) June 3, 2023

Ahhh, that explains it. This is the new reason we are not allowed to criticize Pete at all.

Only two people to ever own a dog apparently…. — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) June 3, 2023

Correct. The loss of your pet is your own personal pain. The loss of THEIR dog is an occasion for national mourning.

Must have been due to systemic racism. — Steve (@SteveBDZ) June 3, 2023

Was it caused by climate change or racism? — Carl Cottingham (@cottinghamcarl) June 3, 2023

Highways are racist according to Mayor Pete, so certainly the death of a pet can be tied to the sins of our forefathers.

What about the folks in East Palestine who lost pets and livestock, eh Mayor Pete? — George Hayduke 🦜 (@Chatanika_Pete) June 3, 2023

Did the dog die from a chemical spill in East Palestine, OH? No? Then buzz off — 2SenseIn2Minutes (@TraverseLog) June 3, 2023

Don’t you understand? Pete sees those Ohioans as normal people who should just suck it up. Pete and Chasten are part of the elite class, therefore, their heartache is important and special and worthy of much discussion.

Sounds like this will be a bad week to use public transportation. — Chris Patrick (@chrispatricknyc) June 3, 2023

Pretty sure every week since he took over as Secretary of Transportation has been a bad week to use public transportation.

Sorry to hear this. It is sad whenever anyone has this loss. Prayers for them all. — Shay Smith (@ChewyHiers) June 3, 2023

To conclude, this kind tweep says it well. Pete is due our well wishes and thoughts. Pete should extend that same courtesy to regular Americans who next face a crisis under his watch.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!