The FBI has responded to an FOIA request for the visitor logs of President Biden’s Delaware beach house. The answer seems to be two pronged. To begin with, they claim visitor logs to a President’s private residence are not subject to FOIA. Secondly, they claim the logs may no longer exist or even if they do, they may have been lost. Shocking exactly no one, the FBI describes records from the Biden home to be disorganized.

Wonder why that is?🤔 https://t.co/jqrZ3rJxNJ — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) May 31, 2023

Twitter users seemed less than shocked at the FBI’s reluctance to release the requested information.

President of the USA and the secret service has no record of everyone visiting him? Right…. — Cecil Gericke (@Cecil_Gericke) May 31, 2023

We pay for all their food, drinks, and goodies there, right? — CB Bethea (@bethea1_cb) May 31, 2023

Americans pay for Joe’s ice cream. Surely, we are entitled to know who visited the beach house.

Our nation can't survive another 4 years with Biden. Do you agree?https://t.co/g0OeEGEnZO — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 31, 2023

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, reacted to the FBI refusal to release the visitor logs by asking if our country could endure four more years of games and drew quite the response.

We haven't made it through the first four yet and I'd give odds we don't. — RealityAskew (@RealityAskew) May 31, 2023

I'd sart worrying about the next 16 months. — @EDROBBINSTWEET (@EDROBBINSTWEET) May 31, 2023

Wondering if Joe himself can survive another 4 years — Sampuran Khalsa (@KhalsaSampuran) May 31, 2023

Watching Biden conduct himself on a day to day basis makes this a very fair question.

Congress needs to go into this situation like a steam roller and quit letting departments act as though they don't need to comply. — Pamela Serna (@PamelaS87139634) May 31, 2023

Other tweeps suggested Congress has allowed agencies and organizations to operate however they wish and it was time they started demanding the FBI answer questions.

One set of rules for Trump and a different set for Biden. https://t.co/iD0g82Y1od — Steve Owen (@Ow46056378Owen) May 31, 2023

Those with a D after their name do seem to live by a different set of rules then those politicians elected by Republicans.

"Hiding Biden" hides almost everything or he lies about it! https://t.co/xfMYQtMBUk — Robert Chamberlain (@RobertC40669304) May 31, 2023

Much like when Biden hid in his basement during the 2020 campaign, he now is hiding who visits him in Delaware. One thing is for sure. It definitely is not Hunter’s daughter he and Jill refuse to acknowledge. She has never had the opportunity to visit her family, at the beach or otherwise. It’s a shame.

Of course a list of visitors to Delaware has to reviewed & held by Secret Service for ANY President’s protection! https://t.co/S2mYQ6pQMq — Jayne Kaufman Abrams (@KaufmanAbrams) May 31, 2023

One would think this is true, but then why is the FBI refusing to turn the list over? Is it possible there are people on the list they don’t want the American public to know about? Surely not, so they should release the records and prove it.

While the White House says there are no visitor logs from Biden’s Wilmington home, the FBI knows exactly who was at J6. They know exactly who was at Biden’s home 24/7. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) January 16, 2023

Isn’t it interesting the FBI can always find out who was where when they really want to know?

James Comer says if no visitor logs, FBI should confiscate Biden security cameras like they did at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/rzcQ8jovh7 — NoisyRoom (@terresamonroe) January 17, 2023

Oh, there is an interesting idea! Surely, some of Biden’s Delaware neighbors have Ring cameras or security systems and they can help out with footage of the comings and goings. Americans are always so creative.

Because it is the duty of the Secret Service to protect the president from all threats, be they real or imagined. — Justin Agar 🧧 parody RED panda (@AgarPlayX) May 31, 2023

If that is indeed their mission, it seems they would want to get organized and keep logs of who is visiting said POTUS at all times. The whole things stinks to high heaven and hopefully, Congress does not give up demanding all the evidence.

