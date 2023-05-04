Last week, we told you about DNC operative and activist, Thomas Kennedy, dropping pudding off at Governor DeSantis’ office. The new week brings us a new Thomas Kennedy shenanigan, but this time it ended in an arrest.

Kennedy and thirteen of his friends attempted to hold a “sit-in” at the Governor’s Office. When it was time for the staff to go home, the protestors were told it was time for the building to close and they had to leave. They refused and the police were called. The protestors still refused to leave when the police arrived and were arrested. At the police station, they were booked and trespassed from the Florida Capitol for a year. All of this seems reasonable as people cannot remain in a government building after closing time.

Democrats on Twitter were UNEXPECTEDLY very upset. Snort.

Umm, does this tweep know DeSantis can’t run for Florida Governor again because of term limits, and the next Florida election for Governor is not until 2026?

Oof. The Democrats were all in their feels over this one. Apparently, democracy dies when we have operating hours for government buildings and we do not keep them open to the public when staff is not present. Who knew?

Indeed! DeSantis has made it clear all people will follow laws in Florida and that includes leaving government buildings when it’s time for closing.

Of course, when Democrats do it, it’s never an insurrection. When Democrats refuse to leave a government building, their rights are being violated and they are peacefully protesting.

Other tweeps agreed with the decision to arrest the protestors and expressed their pleasure in the decision.

This tweep summed it up well. No one is entitled to occupy government buildings and when the police ask people to leave, they should comply. A shame it has to be said, but clearly some Americans need to hear the message again.

