Last week, we told you about DNC operative and activist, Thomas Kennedy, dropping pudding off at Governor DeSantis’ office. The new week brings us a new Thomas Kennedy shenanigan, but this time it ended in an arrest.

Over 40 police officers were mobilized to arrest 14 protestors peacefully staging a sit-in at Ron DeSantis’ office while singing civil rights songs. We were held at the county jail until 3:30am, charged with trespassing and we are now banned from the Florida Capitol for a year. pic.twitter.com/INkl6jye4H — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) May 4, 2023

Kennedy and thirteen of his friends attempted to hold a “sit-in” at the Governor’s Office. When it was time for the staff to go home, the protestors were told it was time for the building to close and they had to leave. They refused and the police were called. The protestors still refused to leave when the police arrived and were arrested. At the police station, they were booked and trespassed from the Florida Capitol for a year. All of this seems reasonable as people cannot remain in a government building after closing time.

This is anti-democratic. I am very worried about Democracy in Florida under DeSantis. His tactics show he disrespects the right of every citizen to peacefully protest. That's a violation of the First Amendment. — Save Democracy and Vote! Save USPS (@postofficetruth) May 4, 2023

Sounds unConstitutional…..banning anyone from government buildings for peaceful protest and assembly. — JD ✍️ 🇺🇸 (@JDawsonTweets) May 4, 2023

Democrats on Twitter were UNEXPECTEDLY very upset. Snort.

An authoritarian move by @RonDeSantisFL , he will pay for his actions in 2024 . Seems illegal banning citizens from gathering peacefully on government grounds like his office we pay for. Someone should put a stop to this nonsense. — TomG (@tagreenia) May 4, 2023

Umm, does this tweep know DeSantis can’t run for Florida Governor again because of term limits, and the next Florida election for Governor is not until 2026?

Thank you, to all those who did the sit in & I call BS on the 1yr ban. That is a right we have & Republicans want to take that right away also. May the people supporting this attack on rights & our country never have a moment of peace for all the wrongs they are doing. — 151 Black Widow 🩸🦷 (@StantonWidow151) May 4, 2023

Oof. The Democrats were all in their feels over this one. Apparently, democracy dies when we have operating hours for government buildings and we do not keep them open to the public when staff is not present. Who knew?

No one is above the law. https://t.co/ziLeLwvnsZ — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) May 4, 2023

Indeed! DeSantis has made it clear all people will follow laws in Florida and that includes leaving government buildings when it’s time for closing.

Sounds like an insurrection https://t.co/aNbCakJpvD — Wheel Man (@wheel9468) May 4, 2023

Of course, when Democrats do it, it’s never an insurrection. When Democrats refuse to leave a government building, their rights are being violated and they are peacefully protesting.

Other tweeps agreed with the decision to arrest the protestors and expressed their pleasure in the decision.

Should have arrested more — I’m Jim Acosta’s Love Child PhD (@JimAcostaJr) May 4, 2023

pic.twitter.com/ztEUn4Hmh1 — SoCalBlue AKA Peritus in Omnibus 🇺🇸 (@SoCalBlue1) May 4, 2023

this is absolutely fantastic ❤️ King Ron does it again. 👏 🙌 ❤️ — S. Senner (@yourmov75220443) May 4, 2023

Insurrection and trespassing have consequences. — GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) May 4, 2023

So instead of peacefully protesting outside the building, you engaged in trespass and obstruction of public activities. And you think there shouldn't be any consequences? 🤡 — Geldner *️⃣ (@Geldner) May 4, 2023

There is no constitutional right to violent protest. Domestic terrorism is not peaceful just because you say it is. You’ve been coddled for far too long. pic.twitter.com/EuaMky01p7 — eric golub (@TYGRRRREXPRESS) May 4, 2023

This tweep summed it up well. No one is entitled to occupy government buildings and when the police ask people to leave, they should comply. A shame it has to be said, but clearly some Americans need to hear the message again.

Twitchy ‘s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy‘s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!