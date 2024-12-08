Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him...
Sen. John Cornyn: Don't Underestimate Efforts to 'Sabotage the Change America Voted for'

Jacob B.  |  1:27 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"Don't underestimate the efforts of opponents of the incoming administration to embed in the bureaucracy and sabotage the change America voted for," reads a tweet by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Advertisement

Sen. Cornyn's tweet reposts a Hugh Hewitt tweet.

The following is the truncated portion of Hewitt's tweet, after "some civil servants."

"...are taking out liability insurance to cover lawyers if they’re demoted or fired. And in a rare alliance, outgoing Biden administration appointees are joining forces with labor unions to extend collective bargaining agreements, locking in benefits before the incoming administration can seek to undo them.”
@JStein_WaPo
 in this AM’s 
@WashingtonPost
. Shenanigans like these always have a paper trail with a signature block somewhere. Every re-classification, every job change, has a chop. Every such change after 11/5 should be reversed in a single EO on 1/21. And the responsible parties should be dismissed from federal service as “threats to democracy” are frowned on, and nothing says “election denier” as loudly as maneuvers to obstruct the incoming President-elect and his team."

That a United States senator feels he must tweet about sabotage and bureaucracy embeds is a sad commentary itself about the state of a peaceful transfer of power.

DEI employees are, by definition, in the grievance "business." Thus, when opportunity in one area of grievance is exhausted, DEI must be redefined. This involves goalpost shifting (and in some cases, goalpost leaping). What was the diversity target will no longer be the standard. What met a reasonable definition of inclusion will no longer suffice. What was the equity goal will no longer satisfy the quota. See how that works.

The elasticity of a tangible basis for what DEI is can cause it to nullify itself. An effort to elevate a certain group in the name of diversity can be an affront to the inclusion and equity of other groups. Setting inclusiveness standards can be non-inclusive to those who do not meet such standards. Judgments about what is equitable can be non-inclusive and lack diversity. It sounds like bureaucratic rock-paper-scissors, except that there are real-world consequences involved.

Freedom is comprised of markets and capitalism because they meritoriously pick winners and losers. A company hires an employee because he or she is the most qualified candidate for the position. This can include character assessments, when appropriate. But the idea that business decisions should be made on the basis of theoretically informed, elastically defined quotas, the subjects of which are unrelated to a firm hiring or an employee being hired, cannot be pursued if quality goods being produced and top-of-the-line services being offered are the measures of a healthy market.

Tags: HUGH HEWITT JOHN CORNYN

