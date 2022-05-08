Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tweets that the usage of intimidation as a political tool is something “we can’t tolerate,” as he notes the distinction between peacefully demonstrating and undermining institutions.

The suggestion by Sen. Grassley, who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that arrest and prosecution should await anyone making threats of violence follows reports of activist demonstrations around the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Such statements by Grassley and other Republican leaders, calling for basic human civility, should be echoed by Democrats, who control the White House and hold effective majorities in both houses of Congress.

