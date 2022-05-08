Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tweets that the usage of intimidation as a political tool is something “we can’t tolerate,” as he notes the distinction between peacefully demonstrating and undermining institutions.

We can’t tolerate intimidation as a political tool It’s 1 thing to peacefully demonstrate & another to undermine institutions like SCOTUS+harass justices at home bc of a decision u might not like And ANYONE making threats of violence should be arrested & prosecuted — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) May 8, 2022

The suggestion by Sen. Grassley, who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that arrest and prosecution should await anyone making threats of violence follows reports of activist demonstrations around the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Activists target homes of Justices Roberts, Kavanaugh with noisy protests https://t.co/OA7Pkum9AU — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 8, 2022

Such statements by Grassley and other Republican leaders, calling for basic human civility, should be echoed by Democrats, who control the White House and hold effective majorities in both houses of Congress.

