Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says his administration is not going to allow the U.S. Department of Justice to be “weaponized” against citizens, particularly parents, who live in the Sunshine State.

We’re going to fight to preserve the rights of parents. We’re not going to let the Department of Justice be weaponized and infringe on the First Amendment rights of parents. pic.twitter.com/ctkdUq3W4R — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 24, 2021

DeSantis’ full quote from the clip: “We’re not going to let the federal government come in and impose bad policies or mandates on Floridians. We’re going to make sure we’re protecting parents and students in the state of Florida. We’re not going to let the Department of Justice be weaponized to infringe (on the) First Amendment rights of parents. We’re going to fight to preserve the rights of parents, and as we continue to see the use of fear and intimidation to suppress opposition to the regime, we’re going to find new ways to be able to empower parents’ rights to decide what is best for their children.”