House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) continues his criticism of President Biden’s handling of the situation in Afghanistan by saying the president of the United States should not take orders from terrorists.

While President Biden retreats from Afghanistan in order to meet the Taliban’s arbitrary deadline of August 31, he is abandoning American civilians still stranded there. The Commander-in-Chief should not take orders from terrorists. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 29, 2021

Outrage has been expressed by Republican leadership in both houses of Congress. McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) have both used strong terms of condemnation to describe the Biden administration’s management of the situation in Afghanistan.

The manner in which President Biden is cutting and running from Afghanistan is a colossal failure. He continues to communicate to the world that, on his watch, the greatest superpower in world history will let terrorists and thugs push us around. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/5G0WJNYTFJ — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) August 25, 2021