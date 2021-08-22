Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) has four questions for President Joe Biden ahead of an address to the nation Biden is scheduled to deliver Sunday afternoon.

America needs President Biden to answer these four questions when he speaks today at 4 pm: 1. How will you evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies? 2. Will you do more to protect Americans traveling to the airport? — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 22, 2021

3. Did you agree to recognize the Taliban government? 4. How do you intend to keep the U.S. homeland safe from the inevitable spread of terror groups in Afghanistan? — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) August 22, 2021

Update:

Here are some of Biden’s remarks.

President Biden on Afghanistan evacuations: "Our first priority in Kabul is getting American citizens out of the country as quickly and as safely as possible… Any American who wants to get home will get home." pic.twitter.com/bmK6PpAaQA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2021

President Biden claims that no matter when evacuations began, it was going to be "hard" and "painful": "There was no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heartbreaking images you see on television. It's just a fact." pic.twitter.com/ksNOleRkFx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2021

President Biden: "We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation and target innocent Afghans and American troops." pic.twitter.com/PSC2iRPPEW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2021

REPORTER: "A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you handled it…the majority of Americans…no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective at the job." BIDEN: "I haven't seen that poll." pic.twitter.com/On0TJZyeFA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2021

While taking questions from reporters, President Biden suggested that China and Russia would have preferred the US to stay in Afghanistan and be "bogged down." He then stated, "I think that history is going to record this was the logical, rational and right decision to make." pic.twitter.com/4MKYXAOzsS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2021

Editor’s note: Tweets have been added to this post.