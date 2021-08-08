Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) is among lawmakers who are opposing the “infrastructure” spending package being rammed through by Democrats. He calls out kicking the burden of obligation to future generations through further spending.

Most of us probably won’t be around when the bill comes due for the never-ending deficit-spending in Washington, but sadly our children & grandchildren will be. We can do hard infrastructure—a worthy goal—without shoveling more debt onto the backs of our children & grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/1v7YkbP1ug — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) August 8, 2021

Hagerty is not the only Republican speaking out and working against this piece of legislation.

.@SenSchumer’s reckless $5.5T “infrastructure” bill means BIG taxes on American families & businesses, RISING inflation and MORE debt.



We can’t allow the Democrats to bankrupt our nation & empty Americans’ pockets. https://t.co/bleW3y13Ls — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 8, 2021

My @FoxNews op-ed on how Democrats are planning to pay for part of their reckless tax-and-spending spree with a double death tax on family farms and businesses. https://t.co/wnizd873O3 — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) August 8, 2021

An important thing to remember: More government spending = more taxes & more government power over your lives. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 8, 2021

We were given assurances the infrastructure bill was fully paid for, and now we see from the CBO that it’s not. Yet another good reason to defeat it. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 8, 2021

SEN. BOOZMAN: Americans are concerned about inflation and Democrats' $3.5 trillion reckless taxing and spending spree. America's debt cannot continue to go up without pay-fors. Democrats' pay-fors would be devastating taxes for Americans and for the agriculture community. pic.twitter.com/tEwF1pXVP8 — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) August 8, 2021

With Democrats holding a majority in the Senate (the vice president giving them the tiebreaking vote) and the House, opposing such measures is very much an uphill battle for Republicans concerned about out-of-control spending.