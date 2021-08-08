Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) is among lawmakers who are opposing the “infrastructure” spending package being rammed through by Democrats. He calls out kicking the burden of obligation to future generations through further spending.

Hagerty is not the only Republican speaking out and working against this piece of legislation.

With Democrats holding a majority in the Senate (the vice president giving them the tiebreaking vote) and the House, opposing such measures is very much an uphill battle for Republicans concerned about out-of-control spending.

