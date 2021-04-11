Democrats’ attempt to ram through a Green New Deal-style spending monstrosity disguised as an infrastructure initiative is going nowhere with Republicans, according to House GOP conference chair Rep. Elizabeth Cheney (R-Wyoming).

The Biden/Pelosi plan would cost jobs & increase taxes on the middle class. A small fraction of this plan deals with the kind of infrastructure that's bipartisan. We should focus on that – we won’t support their Green New Deal spending or efforts to help their political allies. pic.twitter.com/cubVJwN4Bz — Rep. Liz Cheney (@RepLizCheney) April 11, 2021

In addition to the many problematic elements of the proposal, it has little to do with actual infrastructure. It would need to be “fundamentally redone,” according to Cheney.

“The bill would need to be fundamentally redone,” @RepLizCheney tells @margbrennan when asked whether any bipartisan compromise could be struck on Biden’s infrastructure proposal. pic.twitter.com/PJCKlZbLld — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 11, 2021

Democrats apparently believed using the word infrastructure would persuade Republicans to support the package, 90-plus percent of which has little or nothing to do with projects that reasonable people would classify as infrastructure.

