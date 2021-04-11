Democrats’ attempt to ram through a Green New Deal-style spending monstrosity disguised as an infrastructure initiative is going nowhere with Republicans, according to House GOP conference chair Rep. Elizabeth Cheney (R-Wyoming).

In addition to the many problematic elements of the proposal, it has little to do with actual infrastructure. It would need to be “fundamentally redone,” according to Cheney.

Democrats apparently believed using the word infrastructure would persuade Republicans to support the package, 90-plus percent of which has little or nothing to do with projects that reasonable people would classify as infrastructure.

