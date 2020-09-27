At least one Republican in the Senate is more than happy to oblige any Democrats who want no part of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination process.

Saturday, we wrote about Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) tweeting that he refuses to accept Barrett’s nomination process as legitimate and will not meet with her. Well, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) says he’s all for that.

It sure sounds like a win-win.

Trending

This is the kind of bipartisanship America needs.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy Coney BarrettRichard BlumenthalSupreme CourtTed CruzU.S. Senate