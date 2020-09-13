Dear America,

Despite the fact that he ripped Trump for instituting a travel ban, held campaign rallies in March and called the president names, Joe Biden would have stopped the coronavirus in its tracks. The “if Joe Biden were president” administration would have never let this happen.

Sincerely,

Team Biden

Pressed on why Biden did not call for a travel ban, social distancing or masks in Jan. or Feb., Symone Sanders tells @GStephanopoulos Biden wasn't “briefed by national security experts” as Trump was, but would have taken “proper precautions” as president. https://t.co/Mb6g1oQ7FV pic.twitter.com/hXBneB5Ifa — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2020

As for his campaign events … if only he would have had all of the information, things would have been different.

Jake Sullivan says @JoeBiden was warning about the pandemic early on, but still held rallies into March because he didn't have access to all the information @realDonaldTrump had on the virus. — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) September 13, 2020

Fox News' Chris Wallace to Joe Biden adviser Jake Sullivan: “why did it take Biden two months to approve the travel restrictions?” pic.twitter.com/ADcsqCFps7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 13, 2020

On January 31st, the White House issued a “Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Persons who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus.” On March 12th, Biden issued a tweet decrying a travel ban (from any part of the world).

A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

And he continued his attacks on the president.

A wall won’t stop a virus.

Racism won’t stop a virus. Do your job. https://t.co/Mj4Zx0ccPS — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 10, 2020

Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

According to his advisers, Joe Biden didn’t have enough information to take appropriate action related to the virus in March. But he apparently had enough information to call the president a xenophobic fear monger.

