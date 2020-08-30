Meghan McCain and Michael Moore are certainly not members of President Trumpâ€™s base, but they think the Left could use a reality check as November approaches.

How Michael Moore and I are agreeing on something is crazy town, but hey itâ€™s 2020â€¦. This election is far from over and thereâ€™s a level of denial and hubris from the majority of democrats about whatâ€™s happening in the country (much like in 2016) that is truly insane to see. https://t.co/IMuBuQqtkJ â€” Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 30, 2020

McCain says Democrats are being warned.

There are warning flares being sent out everywhere to Democrats in these polls that the messaging on rioting isnâ€™t working and itâ€™s helping Trump in swing states. If there isnâ€™t some recalibration soon, no one can be shocked in Nov. Why democrats wont take action is insaneâ€¦ https://t.co/sWtojiDABX â€” Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 30, 2020

As we wrote about earlier, Michael Moore apparently believes Democrats are way underestimating Trumpâ€™s chances to be reelected in November.

As we wrote about earlier, Michael Moore apparently believes Democrats are way underestimating Trumpâ€™s chances to be reelected in November.

Now be honest â€¦ you didnâ€™t wake up this morning and expect to be reading about Meghan McCain and Michael Moore being in agreement regarding the election, did you?

