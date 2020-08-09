Leading Democrats are certainly not pouncing on the idea that they will have a legal case against the four executive orders issued by the Trump administration over the weekend.

When asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Senate minority leader Chuch Schumer (D-New York) said he’ll “leave that up to the attorneys.”

Words like “meager, unworkable, weak and narrow” were included in a joint statement and tweets from Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But neither leader used any words like “illegal” or “unconstitutional.”

Trending

They won’t say whether they’ll actually challenge the orders, but they’re plenty willing to use scare rhetoric.

In the ABC News interview referenced above, Schumer called the payroll tax cut “way off base.” But here was his take on that in 2011.

Whether Democrats will try to take legal action or not remains to be seen. But if you listen to their leadership, you don’t get the sense that they believe they have a case.

***

RELATED:

‘You just got TRUMPED!’ Nancy Pelosi’s 1st tweets after Trump straight-up nuked Democrats with COVID relief EOs are DELICIOUS

Trump WINS: Thread explains why everything Trump did with COVID relief orders is legal and sorry, NOT SORRY, Democrats

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewsChuck SchumerDonald TrumpGeorge StephanopoulosNancy Pelosi