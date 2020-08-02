The SpaceX Dragon has made a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico to complete its return to earth.

NASA notes that it is the first splashdown of an American crew since the mid-1970s.

"Thanks for flying @SpaceX." 📍 Current Location: Planet Earth A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3 — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

Dragon is stable in the water — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2020

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug Hurley are officially back on planet earth.

The @SpaceX recovery team is preparing to hoist the Crew Dragon on to the recovery ship. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug will then make their way back to the coast and fly to Houston: https://t.co/A9sbAYtdcB pic.twitter.com/wKsaGD13Og — NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) August 2, 2020

