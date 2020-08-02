The SpaceX Dragon has made a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico to complete its return to earth.
Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug! pic.twitter.com/0vAS3CcK9P
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 2, 2020
NASA notes that it is the first splashdown of an American crew since the mid-1970s.
"Thanks for flying @SpaceX."
📍 Current Location: Planet Earth
A 2:48pm ET, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug splashed down, marking the first splashdown of an American crew spacecraft in 45 years. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/zO3KlNwxU3
— NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020
Dragon is stable in the water
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2020
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Col. Doug Hurley are officially back on planet earth.
The @SpaceX recovery team is preparing to hoist the Crew Dragon on to the recovery ship. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug will then make their way back to the coast and fly to Houston: https://t.co/A9sbAYtdcB pic.twitter.com/wKsaGD13Og
— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) August 2, 2020
Very cool.
